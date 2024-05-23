Nikki Haley says she'll 'vote for Trump'





WASHINGTON Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said Wednesday she plans to vote for former President Donald Trump in November, despite his criticism of him during the campaign for the GOP presidential nomination.

Haley made her first public appearance since withdrawing from the presidential race with a speech on national security and foreign policy at the Hudson Institute in Washington, DC.

After those remarks, she responded to a question from a moderator asking whether Trump or President Joe Biden would do a better job handling these issues.

“Trump has not been perfect on these policies. I've made that clear time and time again,” Haley responded. “But Biden was a disaster. So I will vote for Trump.

Donald Trump and Nikki Haley in the Oval Office in 2018. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

“That said, I stand by what I said in my suspension speech,” Haley continued. “Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me, without assuming that they will simply be with him. And I sincerely hope that he will.”

Haley continued to garner double-digit support against Trump in the Republican primaries, despite dropping out of the race for the GOP nomination after Super Tuesday. Before leaving the race, she called Trump “diminished” and “unbalanced” and said he had changed since she first supported him for president in the 2016 general election.

The Biden campaign, which has courted Haley's supporters, released a statement Wednesday saying Haley's announcement that she would vote for Trump changes nothing for the millions of Republican voters who continue to vote against Donald Trump in the primaries , adding that Biden is the only candidate who cares deeply about the future of our democracy.

Earlier this month, Trump ruled out Haley as a potential vice presidential candidate after months of personal attacks between the two. Trump, who frequently took to Truth Social to call Haley birdbrain, openly called his campaign an embarrassment ahead of Super Tuesday. Trump also lashed out at Haley's husband, frequently asking where he was on the campaign trail during his military deployment.

Haley spoke Wednesday about her return to civilian life after the election campaign in March, saying she was spending time with her family, pointing to her husband, Michael, who recently returned from a deployment to Djibouti. Haley said she suspended her campaign with gratitude, recognizing several members of her campaign team who were in the audience.

Many of Haley's former primary opponents have supported Trump, including businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who has made frequent appearances with Trump in recent weeks. Other opponents-turned-supporters include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. Former opponents who have not supported Trump include former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

While Haley spent most of her speech Wednesday attacking Biden's handling of the war between Israel and Hamas, calling his decision to temporarily deny Israel some weapons “stupid,” she also criticized growing isolationist views members of his own party regarding Ukraine, saying some Republicans need “clarity” on the issue.

Haley also called the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “literally disgusting.” She added that she plans to visit Israel soon, saying she wants Israelis to know that Americans support them.

Isabelle Schmeler

Daisy Conant contributed.

