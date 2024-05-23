Turkey's drone industry will be boosted by its role in searching for Raisi crash site, analysts say

The drone that reportedly helped locate the site is made by a company owned by the Turkish president's son-in-law.

Turkey's drone industry will get a boost after claims that one of its drones helped locate the site where Iranian President Ebrahim Raisis' helicopter crashed, analysts told The Media Line.

The Bayraktar Akinci drone from Baykar, a company owned by the son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, carried out the mission.

According to the Baykars website, the drone can reach 40,000 feet, stay in the air for 24 hours, have air-to-air and anti-collision radars, and use artificial intelligence for its electronics system.

Tolga Zbek, an aviation expert in Turkey, told The Media Line that the Bayraktar Akinci drone has two powerful motors, can go fast and has a sophisticated camera that detects temperatures. This camera allows the drone to identify heated areas, which could suggest a crash site.

Such capabilities make the drone particularly useful in hard-to-reach areas, such as mountainous terrain covered in thick fog, where the Raisis helicopter was found.

Very few drones can fly [at] this very high altitude, I can stay there [for] very long and can carry sophisticated cameras, zbek said.

While Baykar says its drone can also be used for air-to-ground and air-to-air attack missions, Zbek said the mission to the Raisi crash site showed other reasons to use the drone at beyond military operations.

zbek estimated that one of the Bayraktar Akinci drones would cost around $50 million.

On Monday, Turkey's official news agency reported that Iran had received coordinates after the Baykars drone detected heat, which suggested it had located the helicopter wreckage.

However, on Wednesday, Iran refuted this report, saying that it was not the Turkish drone that found the crash site but its drones that helped identify where the wreckage was.

Ryan Bohl, Middle East analyst for risk intelligence firm RANE, told The Media Line that Turkey's NATO membership means it can purchase more advanced technologies from Western allies to improve the capabilities of its drones, thus giving them a competitive advantage over Iranian drones.

Bohl said elements, such as radar detection, present on Turkish drones coming from Western countries would make them more capable than Iranian drones in search and rescue operations.

By comparison, Bohl said, Tehran would have difficulty obtaining parts to make advanced drones, in part because of U.S. sanctions.

Additionally, countries like China are reportedly reluctant to provide technology to Iranian drones, which could consequently be involved in Iranian attacks, such as its previous airstrikes against Israel.

Being part of NATO has given [Turkey] access to these technologies for decades, which has allowed them to keep up with the development of drones.

He added that the use of the Bayraktar Akinci drone has revived attention around Turkey's drone industry, which was in decline given that their use in the war in Ukraine was declining.

Bohl said the recent research mission allowed Turkey to help a U.S. rival without alienating Washington.

This mission makes it possible to serve Turkish interests without creating great risks for them. So it's really a great example of Turkey's middle power position and how its government positions its policy and military strategies based on that, he said.

Although Turkey and neighboring Iran have competing interests, such as supporting opposing camps in Syria, they have also cooperated on the world stage.

In January, Erdoan and Raisi met to discuss the war in Gaza. After the meeting, the Turkish president said he agreed with his counterpart on the need to avoid an escalation of tensions.

Seluk Bayraktar, head of Baykar, said the Bayraktar Akinci drone reached terrain that a plane under normal conditions could not have done, according to Turkey's official news agency.

Timothy Ash, Turkey economist and strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, told The Media Line that Turkey's recent use of drones presents a great marketing opportunity.

The Turks demonstrated the best capabilities. Imagine flying a hundred meters above the ground in terrible weather conditions and high winds, Ash wrote in a message to The Media Line.