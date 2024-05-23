Politics
Turkey's drone industry will be boosted by its role in searching for Raisi crash site, analysts say
The drone that reportedly helped locate the site is made by a company owned by the Turkish president's son-in-law.
Turkey's drone industry will get a boost after claims that one of its drones helped locate the site where Iranian President Ebrahim Raisis' helicopter crashed, analysts told The Media Line.
The Bayraktar Akinci drone from Baykar, a company owned by the son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, carried out the mission.
According to the Baykars website, the drone can reach 40,000 feet, stay in the air for 24 hours, have air-to-air and anti-collision radars, and use artificial intelligence for its electronics system.
Tolga Zbek, an aviation expert in Turkey, told The Media Line that the Bayraktar Akinci drone has two powerful motors, can go fast and has a sophisticated camera that detects temperatures. This camera allows the drone to identify heated areas, which could suggest a crash site.
Such capabilities make the drone particularly useful in hard-to-reach areas, such as mountainous terrain covered in thick fog, where the Raisis helicopter was found.
Very few drones can fly [at] this very high altitude, I can stay there [for] very long and can carry sophisticated cameras, zbek said.
While Baykar says its drone can also be used for air-to-ground and air-to-air attack missions, Zbek said the mission to the Raisi crash site showed other reasons to use the drone at beyond military operations.
zbek estimated that one of the Bayraktar Akinci drones would cost around $50 million.
On Monday, Turkey's official news agency reported that Iran had received coordinates after the Baykars drone detected heat, which suggested it had located the helicopter wreckage.
However, on Wednesday, Iran refuted this report, saying that it was not the Turkish drone that found the crash site but its drones that helped identify where the wreckage was.
Ryan Bohl, Middle East analyst for risk intelligence firm RANE, told The Media Line that Turkey's NATO membership means it can purchase more advanced technologies from Western allies to improve the capabilities of its drones, thus giving them a competitive advantage over Iranian drones.
Bohl said elements, such as radar detection, present on Turkish drones coming from Western countries would make them more capable than Iranian drones in search and rescue operations.
By comparison, Bohl said, Tehran would have difficulty obtaining parts to make advanced drones, in part because of U.S. sanctions.
Additionally, countries like China are reportedly reluctant to provide technology to Iranian drones, which could consequently be involved in Iranian attacks, such as its previous airstrikes against Israel.
Being part of NATO has given [Turkey] access to these technologies for decades, which has allowed them to keep up with the development of drones.
Being part of NATO has given [Turkey] They have had access to these technologies for decades, which has allowed them to keep up with the development of drones, Bohl said.
He added that the use of the Bayraktar Akinci drone has revived attention around Turkey's drone industry, which was in decline given that their use in the war in Ukraine was declining.
Bohl said the recent research mission allowed Turkey to help a U.S. rival without alienating Washington.
This mission makes it possible to serve Turkish interests without creating great risks for them. So it's really a great example of Turkey's middle power position and how its government positions its policy and military strategies based on that, he said.
Although Turkey and neighboring Iran have competing interests, such as supporting opposing camps in Syria, they have also cooperated on the world stage.
In January, Erdoan and Raisi met to discuss the war in Gaza. After the meeting, the Turkish president said he agreed with his counterpart on the need to avoid an escalation of tensions.
Seluk Bayraktar, head of Baykar, said the Bayraktar Akinci drone reached terrain that a plane under normal conditions could not have done, according to Turkey's official news agency.
Timothy Ash, Turkey economist and strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, told The Media Line that Turkey's recent use of drones presents a great marketing opportunity.
The Turks demonstrated the best capabilities. Imagine flying a hundred meters above the ground in terrible weather conditions and high winds, Ash wrote in a message to The Media Line.
|
Sources
2/ https://themedialine.org/top-stories/turkey-drone-industry-to-get-boost-over-role-in-search-for-raisi-crash-site-analysts-say/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey's drone industry will be boosted by its role in searching for Raisi crash site, analysts say
- Dragon Ball Voice Actor Toru Furuya Apologizes for Affair With One Piece Fans
- Nebraska Football hosts Illinois in its Friday night game
- Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs gain approval from the London Stock Exchange
- Which AI will remove objects most effectively?
- Without measles vaccination, 'small ignition' outbreaks could be difficult to control, experts warn | Health
- Didn't you feel it? The earthquake was felt overnight near Goulburn in the Wollongong – Illawarra Mercury
- Nikki Haley says she'll 'vote for Trump'
- Lauryn Hill's Classic Album 'Miseducation' Tops Apple Music's List of Best Albums of All Time
- Glamorgan County Cricket Club publishes first sustainability report
- Parsons BFA fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection
- China sanctions US companies and executives linked to defense against Russia and Taiwan