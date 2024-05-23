Imran will defend his cause in SC: Gohar





PTI Chairman Gohar Khan speaks to the media as he arrives to attend a hearing at the Islamabad High Court, August 29, 2023. AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Wednesday announced that founding President Imran Khan has decided to take up his own case in the Supreme Court.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi after meeting the party founder, Gohar quoted Imran as saying: “I will argue my own case in the Supreme Court.

Gohar said he also spoke to Imran about the Dubai Leaks. Imran said that when he bought the apartment he gave all the money trail and now those whose names appeared in the media should also give their money trail.

Gohar pointed out that it had been reported by the Supreme Court that the bench formed on the NAB order might hear the matter on May 30. I demand that all arrangements be made for Imran Khan on the 30th as he himself wishes to appear in this case. case, Gohar said, adding that there was demand for live streaming.

On Tuesday's attack on PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hassan, Gohar insisted that there should be a transparent investigation into the attack.

He made it clear that if an attack on an innocent person happens again and the PTI leadership is targeted, then the party will protest peacefully across the country.

