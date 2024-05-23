Day of negative headlines for Trump hints at cure for election amnesia





President Biden is grappling with a new phenomenon in American politics: what Democrats and pollsters have taken to calling Trump amnesia, a softening of feelings toward his predecessor's tumultuous tenure to the presidency.

But on Tuesday, for about 24 hours, Donald J. Trump provided what appeared to be at least a temporary remedy. He reposted a video containing the words United Reich, reigniting accusations that he was flirting with Nazism. He has hinted at the idea of ​​restricting contraception and rehired as a campaign aide a political operative with a record of sexual harassment accusations.

A court ruling released later in the day in one of the federal criminal cases against Mr. Trump showed that a judge questioned how documents bearing classification marks could have been repeatedly ignored before arriving in Mr. Trump’s own bedroom.

And by mid-morning, Mr. Trump's defense hinged on a criminal case that threatens to forever affix to him a label that no presidential candidate has yet survived: a convicted felon.

Mr. Trump has built his political career on surviving the unsurvivable: No matter how much chaos he creates or how many political norms he breaks, his Republican base supports him. But now he is leaving the all-forgiving conservative cocoon to enter the crucible of the general election. Much of his electoral success may depend on whether voters who are not yet irrevocably in his camp remember, are repelled by, and reject the turmoil, divisions, and incendiary rhetoric that cost him his re-election four years ago .

So far this has not happened. Even though Mr. Trump spends weeks in court as a criminal defendant, he is leading in many polls in key states. Surveys show that views of his administration have improved with distance, with voters remembering those years as a time of economic prosperity and strong national security. While Americans still remember Mr. Trump as a divisive and polarizing figure, a larger share of voters now view his tenure as better for the country than President Biden's.

There are plenty of materials with which Mr. Biden and his Democratic allies can attempt to free voters of any Trump amnesia. The former president faces four criminal charges in four different courts. He was involved in fomenting the siege of the Capitol and was the first president to be impeached twice. And under Mr. Trump, Republicans have lost or underperformed in every election since his 2016 victory.

The Biden campaign has focused on focusing voters' attention on the issues it believes will work most in his favor: the abortion ban, threats to democracy and the sense of chaos that has often has eaten away at the Trump administration.

That’s why Tuesday’s headlines seemed to unfold like a series of gifts from Mr. Trump to his successor.

On Tuesday evening, the Biden campaign unwrapped its gifts, issuing a press release highlighting Mr. Trump's horrific 24 hours.

Posting Nazi images and promising to take away more freedoms from women is not what we would call a winning campaign strategy, said Ammar Moussa, a campaign spokesperson. Every day, Donald Trump reminds voters how extreme and dangerous Donald Trump is.

At a fundraiser, Mr. Biden himself chastised Mr. Trump for reposting the United Reich video, attacking him for embracing fascism.

A unified Reich: this is not the language of American presidents, he declared in front of hundreds of donors gathered in Boston. It is not the language of any American. It is the language of Hitler's Germany.

It is unclear, of course, how many voters may be swayed in their opinion of Mr. Trump at this point. People have already passed judgment on the man, said Neil Newhouse, a Republican pollster. They're not going to learn much new that will change their impressions about him.

Mr. Trump's campaign believes that voters are more focused on broader issues affecting their lives, the economy and affordability, above all, than on a wave of controversies. Brian Hughes, a Trump spokesman, pointed to recent polling and fundraising numbers as signs that the campaign was going very well.

Mr. Hughes argued that the Biden campaign seized on the United Reich video and Mr. Trump's comments on contraception and took them both out of context in an attempt to distract voters from what he called the heart of November's issues.

Still, the Trump campaign's actions on Tuesday suggest it recognized that some of Mr. Trump's statements over the past 24 hours were potentially damaging.

After suggesting in an interview with a Pittsburgh television station that he might be open to limits on birth control, or allow states to impose such limits, Mr. Trump quickly slammed the door on it. idea.

I have never advocated and will never advocate imposing restrictions on birth control or other contraceptives, he wrote Tuesday afternoon, almost entirely in capital letters, on Truth Social, his website. social network. I do not support a ban on birth control, and neither does the Republican Party!

After a wave of criticism, Mr. Trump's campaign also disavowed the United Reich video and removed it from its social media account. The video used images of simulated newspaper articles as it evoked a vision of America's future if Mr Trump wins in November. The term Reich is often associated with Nazi Germany, although the video's text, taken from a template, appears to refer to the decades before the First World War.

It wasn't a campaign video. It was created by a random online account and reposted by a staffer who clearly did not see the post, while the president was in court, Karoline Leavitt, a campaign spokeswoman, said in a statement .

Mr. Trump's response Tuesday to the news about the classified documents affair, however, ended up landing as yet another unforced error. After the four documents in Mr. Trump's bedroom were revealed in a court filing, the former president took to his social media network Tuesday evening to accuse Mr. Biden's administration of allowing the FBI to use deadly force against him. They were allowed to shoot me! he said in the subject line of a fundraising email.

But even that sparked a new round of recriminations. The FBI took the unusual step of disputing Mr. Trump's claims.

The office, it says, followed standard protocol in this search, as we do with all search warrants, which includes a standard policy statement limiting the use of deadly force.

No one ordered additional action to be taken and there were no departures from the norm in this case, the FBI said.

