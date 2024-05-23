Politics
Xi welcomes American visitors to experience the real China
President Xi Jinping extended a welcoming gesture to all visitors to the United States in a message he sent to the 14th China-US Tourism Leadership Summit, which opened in the capital Xi'an on Wednesday from Shaanxi province.
“We cordially invite American tourists to visit China to meet Chinese friends, experience Chinese culture, visit scenic mountains and rivers, and get a first-hand glimpse of the real China,” he wrote.
US President Joe Biden also sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of the event.
Industry observers have expressed high hopes that the two countries will encourage more bilateral visits, as the most recent figures for border entries and direct flights continue to rise compared to last year, but they remain below the peaks reached before the start of last year. Covid-19 epidemic.
In his message, Xi said that “tourism is an important bridge for the Chinese and American people to engage in exchanges and better know and bond with each other.”
He expressed hope that the people of the two countries from all walks of life will seize this summit as an opportunity for in-depth exchanges, consensus-building and vigorous actions.
The aim is to facilitate people-to-people exchanges through tourism cooperation, perpetuate China-US friendship through cultural exchanges, and help translate San Francisco's vision into reality, he added. .
The two countries are celebrating the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.
Xi said the foundation of China-US relations was built by the people, the door of China-US relations was opened by the people, the history of relations is written by the people, and the future of relationships will definitely be created. by both peoples.
In his message, Biden said the United States and China “are countries of rich cultural diversity, immense natural beauty, and vibrant communities large and small that support all travel and tourism industries.” tourism that promote prosperity and understanding between our nations.”
“Four years ago, a global pandemic closed our borders and halted global travel and tourism,” Biden said as he invited Chinese tourists to experience U.S. cities and history and engage with their inhabitants.
Observers noted that the huge potential of the China-US tourism market could be illustrated by the fact that before the COVID-19 outbreak, more than 300 flights were operated between China and the United States every week, and more than 5 million visits were made between the two. country every year.
Christopher Thompson, president and CEO of Brand USA, an organization that promotes the United States as a travel destination, said: “Last August, when the 14th U.S.- China was announced, we were all very excited to relaunch this type of connection. between our two nations. »
Related discussions have since had a real impact on the development of tourism between the two economies, as well as better cultural understanding, he said at the summit.
“We are very pleased that consumer interest in visiting the United States remains quite high,” Thompson said, adding that the United States remains a popular destination among Chinese travelers.
Experts noted that, in a sign of the resumption of international travel between China and the rest of the world, the country recorded 1.78 million inbound traveler visits and 1.9 million outbound visits during the recent five-year holiday. days of May 1, a figure close to the level at the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.
Thanks to the new joint efforts of the two countries, the number of direct flights has increased from 20 per week at the beginning of last year to 100 per week today, according to a recent speech by the Chinese ambassador to the United States, Xie Feng.
Xie noted that “flights are still far from enough and tickets are too expensive,” and he said Washington's China travel advisory “has deterred many American friends from visiting China.”
Dai Bin, president of the China Tourism Academy, said at the summit that sustainable tourism exchanges between China and the United States and the development of high-quality tourism “would not have been possible” without advice from the leaders of the two countries, high-level visits and mutual political relations. trust and interactions between industry players.
“For the continued increase in tourist visits between China and the United States, it is necessary to pragmatically promote tourism, implement more convenient visa policies, continuously increase direct flight quotas and to deepen cooperation and exchanges between tourism investment institutions and market entities,” Dai said. .
In addition, efforts should be made to promote exchanges between tourism industries, educational institutions and think tanks of the two countries, he added.
