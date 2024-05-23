Why the early election announcement could show how desperate the situation has become for Rishi Sunak and the British Tories

That's about as crystal a ball as you can get, and for the Conservative Party, it wasn't pretty.

Three weeks ago the Conservatives, as they are colloquially known, were routed when Britons went to the polls in a series of local elections.

The Conservatives lost 474 councilors across England and finished third overall with 515, behind Labor (1,158) and the centrist Liberal Democrats (522).

At the time, Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the results as “disappointing”.

Some will no doubt say that this is an understatement regarding the catastrophe at the polls which seems imminent for his party.

Sunak surprisingly announced on Wednesday that a general election in the United Kingdom would take place on July 4.

Legally, it was not necessary to maintain it for six months. Many experts were convinced it would be October or November.

The British government is facing the worst wave of strikes in decades.(Reuters: Toby Melville)

The decision to call an early vote could show how desperate the situation has become within the party.

“Someone, somewhere told him things wouldn’t get better from where they are now,” said British political commentator Ian Dunt.

That means something. The Conservatives have lagged behind in every opinion poll published since January 2022.

Lately, the results have been particularly disastrous. A YouGov sample published in The Times newspaper last week gave Labor a 27 percentage point lead.

A survey of 2,295 people conducted by Savanta and also published last week in The Telegraph places the Conservatives trailing by 17 points.

“Basically he's being told this is probably the best possible outcome, which is bad news for him because it means his electoral prospects are very poor,” Dunt said.

Suank is also behind opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer as preferred prime minister in the polls, and there were constant rumors in Westminster that he could face a leadership challenge in the coming months.

Former minister Penny Mordaunt, favored by the party's right, was reportedly questioned but recently called it “bullshit”.

A crushing defeat might be as good as it gets

The misfortunes of the Conservatives are undoubtedly close to those of their current leader.

Sunak may not be popular, but this is the party many see as the problem.

Since taking office in 2010, the Conservatives have appointed five prime ministers.

While the British voted in a referendum in 2016 to leave the European Union, several polls now show that a majority of people think it was a mistake.

An inquiry also found damning evidence about the Conservative government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the death toll rose and gatherings were heavily restricted, the so-called Partygate scandal, which detailed conservative politicians and staffers flouting restrictions, was a major factor in the downfall of the Conservative prime minister. At the time, Boris Johnson.

The state of the National Health Service (NHS) is also seen as a major concern for Britons. Ipsos data released in March shows 35 per cent of Britons describe it as “a problem”.

Health workers have been on strike across the country for 18 months to protest their wages and working conditions. The NHS's own data from earlier this year revealed that one in 20 patients had to wait more than four weeks to get a doctor's appointment.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer is well ahead in the polls.(Reuters: Scott Heppell)

Few Britons could say that their lives are better now than before this long Tory tenure.

Record inflation since the pandemic means everything from homes to groceries is more expensive and people simply have less money in their pockets.

The timely and weaker-than-expected inflation figures released on Wednesday point to “better days” ahead, Sunak said.

But we must not forget that even if inflation has eased, this does not mean that the prices of goods and services are falling, but simply that they are increasing less quickly.

“People are going through the most severe cost of living crisis they have experienced in most of their lives. And it's happening against the backdrop of a catastrophic and almost systematic failure of public services,” Dunt said .

When you can't get a handle on the cost of living, the best political strategy is to focus attention on the policy areas that fuel fear and create division.

In recent months, Sunak has focused on pushing through his controversial immigration policy to deport asylum seekers to the east African country of Rwanda.

The idea of ​​“stopping the boats” may have started under Boris Johnson and echoes Australia's own immigration policy, but Sunak has made it the centerpiece of his election campaign.

It's the only thing he can at least make it seem like he's under control.

After years of legal and political delay, Sunak finally managed to get the bill through both houses of Parliament last month.

Keen to show this policy in action, the Home Office began raiding properties and arresting asylum seekers in a show of force across Britain, months before the first flights were scheduled to depart.

The raids were filmed and released to the media just days after the municipal elections.

But with legal challenges to the deportations piling up in the courts, Sunak's plan to send planeloads of asylum seekers en route to Africa by mid-year looks increasingly less likely.

Securing the borders or pretending to do so and curbing inflation are the only two positives left for the prime minister, an indication of how difficult the government's situation is.

As Sunak addressed the nation outside his official London residence, 10 Downing Street, on Wednesday, protesters blasted D:Ream's 1993 hit Things Can Only Get Better over the loudspeakers.

But for the Conservative Party, there are good reasons to believe that this is not true.

The polls are pointing to a crushing defeat and, unless something seismic happens in the next six weeks, that could be all there is to it for them.