Trump classified documents case: judge holds hearing on dismissal of charges | Donald Trump trial





Prosecutors and defense attorneys in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for the first time since the judge indefinitely postponed the trial earlier this month.

The case, one of four criminal prosecutions against Trump, was scheduled to go to trial on May 20, but U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon cited numerous issues she had not yet resolved to justify throwing out the case. date of the trial.

On Wednesday, Cannon was scheduled to hear arguments on a request by Trump to dismiss the indictment on the grounds that it does not clearly define a crime and instead amounts to a personal and political attack on President Trump with a litany of unrelated grievances. accused to both the public and the media. consumption.

Prosecutors from Special Counsel Jack Smith's team, which brought the case, will oppose the request. Trump is not expected to attend the hearing.

The motion is one of several filed by Trump's lawyers to dismiss the case, some of which have already been rejected.

On Wednesday, arguments will also be made by a Trump co-defendant, his valet Walt Nauta, to dismiss the charges.

The arguments come a day after a newly unveiled motion reveals that defense attorneys are seeking to exclude evidence from boxes of files that FBI agents seized during a search of Trump's Mar-a-property. Lago almost two years ago.

Defense attorneys argued in the motion that the August 2022 search was unconstitutional and illegal and that the FBI affidavit filed to justify it was tainted by false statements.

Smith's team rejected each of these accusations and defended a measured, graduated investigative approach. They said the search warrant was obtained after investigators collected surveillance video showing what they said was a concerted effort to hide the boxes of classified documents inside the property.

The warrant was supported by a detailed affidavit establishing probable cause and omitting no material information. And the warrant provided plenty of guidance to the FBI agents who conducted the search. Trump identifies no plausible basis for suppressing the fruits of this research, prosecutors wrote.

The defense motion was filed in February but was made public Tuesday, with hundreds of pages of investigative documents filed in the Florida case.

These include a previously sealed opinion last year from the then-chief judge of the Washington, D.C. federal court, who said that Trump's lawyers, months after the FBI search in Mar- a-Lago, had turned over four additional documents bearing classification marks that were found in Trump's bedroom.

This March 2023 opinion from U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ordered a former lead Trump attorney in the case to comply with a grand jury subpoena and turn over documents to investigators, rejecting defense arguments that their cooperation was prohibited by attorney-client privilege and concluding that prosecutors had demonstrated prima facie that Trump had committed a crime.

Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

