Can Prabowo govern Indonesia consistently?

Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto won February's presidential election with a landslide victory of nearly 59 percent of the vote nationwide, more than double his nearest challenger.

But his party, Gerindra, did not obtain a majority in the legislative elections which took place at the same time. Gerindra was founded by Prabowo and his political fortunes are inseparable from his personal popularity. Yet the party only won 14.8% of seats in the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR).

And even adding up all the parties that supported Probowos' presidential candidacy, his number only amounts to 48% of the seats in the Assembly. This support is also not a given when it comes to legislation or approval of budgetary allocations.

So is this a recipe for confrontation and stalemate after the new president and parliament are sworn in in October?

What is Prabowos' program?

Under Indonesia's presidential system, Prabowo does not need a parliamentary majority to remain in office, but a problematic parliament would pose a major obstacle to his government.

Parliament can be a check on the president's executive power and fiscal initiatives, as well as a tool to challenge his legislative agenda. Prabowo will therefore have to form a coalition of parties to support him.

In the two previous elections that he lost to Joko Jokowi Widodo in 2014 and 2019, he ran divisive campaigns. He presented himself as an ultranationalist strongman and mobilized extremist elements of Indonesia's majority Islamic community.

This approach was seen by many analysts as threatening the traditionally inclusive nature of Indonesian politics and society.

However, in this year's elections, Prabowo projected a more moderate image and largely committed to continuing Jokowi's programs. He did not campaign on major new policy initiatives or structural reforms.

Jokowis' programs have largely focused on economic development, particularly infrastructure, such as construction of a new capitalNusantara, Borneo.

Prabowo has also been a staunch defender of the nationalist economic policies adopted by Jokowi. These include restrictions on the importation of rice and other agricultural products to support local production and restrictions on the export of minerals to encourage domestic downstream processing.

Also in favor of Prabowos: the composition of the new parliament is remarkably similar to the one elected in 2019.

President Megawati Sukarnoputris' former party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (or PDI-P), will be the the biggest in parliament which will be inaugurated in October, with 110 seats. Next comes the Golkar Party with 102 seats, then Prabowos Gerindra with 86.

Neither party is opposed to the economic nationalist consensus that has long dominated Indonesian politics, including under Jokowi.

The only problems that generate real political debate between the parties address sensitive questions about state involvement in religious affairs, particularly with regard to the status of women in public and private life.

Litigation defense

Given these factors, is the lack of a parliamentary majority in Prabowo really a problem?

It can be. If Prabowo and his ministries do not properly manage their relationships with lawmakers, it can be a source of irritation and even obstruction.

Party loyalty can be tenuous, and lawmakers are known to be primarily concerned with favoritism and cronyism in their own districts. They often use their seat to promote their own professional interests.

For example, Prabowo could run into trouble in one of the few areas where his administration might try to stand out: defense policy and procurement. As a former military officer and defense minister, he appears determined to strengthen Indonesia's military capacity and assert a leading role in regional security and the ASEAN bloc.

But when it comes to large defense budget allocations, his administration will have to satisfy powerful lawmakers tied to domestic contractors and other beneficiaries of military spending.

His controversial decision as defense minister to buy obsolete fighter jets from Qatar in 2023 was suspended after facing criticism in Parliament. His seemingly spontaneous proposal for a Russian-Ukrainian peace plan at a conference in June 2023 was also criticized.

Let the politics begin

So how will Prabowo handle the Parliament problem?

He will almost certainly follow the same approach as his predecessors, luring as many parties into his tent as possible by offering them attractive ministerial posts.

This is where political politics for parliamentary positions and the struggle for ministerial positions are directly linked. A party's number in Parliament is its main bargaining chip for a place in the cabinet. And granting a ministerial post is key for the president to gain the support of his rivals.

If experience is any guide, most parties will join his alliance if a ministry is proposed. The majority of parties did this during the administration of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono from 200414, as well as during Jokowi's term. Prabowo took advantage when Jokowi entrusted him with the defense portfolio in 2019.

So far, no party came forward publicly lobby for a position in the Prabowos government, but that is undoubtedly part of the game of hard-to-get players.

It is possible that Megawatis' party, PDI-P, will stay out of the cabinet and attempt to lead a parliamentary opposition. She probably still feels abandoned by Jokowi, a former member of the PDI-Pafter deciding to support Prabowo instead of his own party's presidential candidate during the campaign.

But other parties are likely to be receptive to ministerial positions. While it is true that a healthy legislature requires a healthy opposition, most Indonesian parties are more attracted to a share of the government's spoils than to the idea of ​​holding the government accountable to the opposition.

So, between now and the October inauguration, we will see a series of behind-the-scenes meetings, flirtations and negotiations between Prabowo and party leaders to put together a cabinet.

Then, for Prabowo, comes the even more difficult task of trying to govern with such a top-heavy coalition, while maintaining some semblance of policy coherence and coordination.

Stéphane Sherlock is a visiting scholar in the Department of Political and Social Change at the Coral Bell School of Asia Pacific Affairs, Australian National University

