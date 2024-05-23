Classified files found in Trump's room at Mar-a-Lago





A judge has questioned how Donald Trump could have ignored sensitive documents found in his bedroom after the FBI searched the former US president's Florida home.

The files were found in his private quarters months after federal agents discovered more than 100 classified documents while executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach in the summer of 2022.

The judge also noted that the prosecution believed Mr. Trump was likely directing his agents to avoid the golf club's surveillance cameras.

He denies 40 federal charges of illegally retaining national defense information.

His co-defendants, Walt Nauta and former employee Carlos de Oliveira, have also pleaded not guilty.

The trial is unlikely to begin before the US election in November, in which Mr Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee.

Joe Biden was also found to have deliberately kept classified files, but he was not charged with obstructing that investigation and a Justice Department investigator decided not to charge him, concluding that A jury would consider the American president to be an elderly and well-meaning man. a bad memory.

In the Trump case, a newly unsealed filing says the former president's lawyers turned over four additional documents with classification marks that were found in December 2022, four months after the FBI raided the property.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, an Obama appointee, wrote in her March 2023 opinion: “Notably, no excuse is provided for how the former President could miss classified documents found in his own bedroom. Mar-a-Lago.

In June 2022, federal investigators obtained a court order allowing them to access footage from the estate's security cameras.

Getty

Walt Nauta pleaded not guilty

After Mr. Trump learned of this subpoena, prosecutors allege there was a rush “on the part of Mr. Nauta to change his travel plans and fly from New Jersey to Mar-a-Lago in 2022 to ensure the boxes are moved off-camera,” according to the opinion. unsealed Tuesday.

The judge notes the curious absence of any video footage capturing the return of certain boxes to a storage room.

On Wednesday, Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump appointee currently presiding over the case, was scheduled to hear arguments on the former president's latest request to dismiss the indictment.

He argues that this fails to clearly articulate a crime and instead amounts to a personal and political attack on him.

His co-accused, Mr. Nauta, will also seek to have the case dismissed.

He says this amounts to selective prosecution because he chose not to cooperate with the investigation.

Mr. Trump faces dozens of other charges in three other criminal cases.

He is currently on trial in New York for allegedly concealing secret payments to an adult film star in 2016.

Reuters

Boxes of documents stored in a bathroom at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida in early 2021

