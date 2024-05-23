Imran seeks live broadcast and personal participation in NAB hearing – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan has requested a personal appearance and live telecast of the Supreme Court proceedings regarding his petition to quash amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) introduced by the government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

A week earlier, he had appeared before the top court via video link as a petitioner in the case, but was not given the opportunity to speak.

Mr. Khan has submitted an application to the court in this regard through the Adiala jail authorities, his lawyer told the media on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing into a ₹190 million corruption case, the PTI founder president said: I have a match on May 30 in the Supreme Court.

He said he was convicted three times before the February 8 elections, but people voted for the PTI despite all the negative propaganda. They thought the PTI would avoid elections; however, the returning officers of Islamabad were on the run, he said, claiming that his party had won the elections in Islamabad by a huge margin.

The former prime minister argued that the electoral courts should have delivered their verdict now, given that more than three months have passed since the general election.

He also denounced the Punjab government's introduction of the defamation law, calling it an attempt to silence the media and restrict press freedom.

He claimed that the PTI was being intimidated and prevented from holding public rallies, while the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, on the other hand, had not falsely implicated anyone in legal cases.

Mr Khan said he knew who was responsible for the attack on Raoof Hassan, and this incident reveals that the system is controlled by force and intimidation. He called on his party to prepare for street protests in response to the attack on the PTI leader.

Mr. Khan explained that the PTI is exercising restraint due to the fragile state of the economy, which cannot withstand large-scale protests. However, he suggested that the party would react during the next budget session.

He slammed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for demanding sacrifices from the nation, saying a leader can only make such a demand if he has made personal sacrifices for the country. He accused the Sharif family and Asif Zardari of hiding their wealth abroad and demanded that they bring their money back to Pakistan.

He commended judges for upholding the rule of law and observed that the judiciary is finally freeing itself from the shackles of fear, demonstrating its independence and commitment to justice.

Mr Khan said he used the funds generated from the sale of Toshakhana gifts to construct the Banigala road.

He welcomed the release of PTI central president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and paid tribute to his resilience. However, he also noted that Mr. Elahis's release would have happened much sooner if he had chosen to cut his ties with the PTI.

Encryption cases

Islamabad High Court could not conclude hearing on Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshis appeal against conviction in encryption case due to absence of special prosecutor Hamid Ali Shah, who could not appear in court because of his mothers. disease.

An IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Minagul Hassan Aurangzeb resumed hearing the appeals.

Meanwhile, another special prosecutor, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi, submitted a petition to the court, seeking to add additional evidence to the court record.

He argued that since the appeal hearing is a continuation of the trial, the prosecution has the legal right to present additional evidence, including documents received after the conclusion of the trial, as permitted by law.

Justice Aurangzeb noted that the application was apparently aimed at delaying the hearing for another two to three months.

Justice Farooq ordered the prosecution to conclude its arguments by Thursday (today) by all means.

The court also questioned the state's lawyer representing Mr. Khan and Mr. Qureshi during cross-examination, after the trial court judge prohibited the defense lawyer from using delaying tactics .

Lead defense counsel, advocate Salman Safdar, told the court that the defense had no objection to the state prosecutor's work.

Published in Dawn, May 23, 2024

