Johnson urges public to vote Conservative after election announcement

It is still unclear whether Boris Johnson will join his successor on the campaign trail before July 4.

Boris Johnson has urged voters to support the Conservatives amid speculation he could hit the general election campaign trail.

A spokesperson for the former prime minister said he “strongly supports the Conservatives as always” and “encourages everyone to do the same” after the poll was announced The 4th of July.

But it remains unclear whether Mr Johnson would join Rishi Sunak or other candidates on the campaign trail, despite months of speculation about his plans for the election period.

On polling day itself, Mr Johnson is hoping not to repeat his experience during May's local elections, when he was turned away from a polling station after trying to vote without valid photo ID.

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak's direct predecessor Liz Truss said she was looking forward to campaigning for re-election in south west Norfolk.

Britain's longest-serving prime minister tweeted a statement saying she would “run on the basis of her record of standing up for local residents over the past 14 years.”

She added: “Only by returning a Conservative MP on July 4 can residents be guaranteed a strong voice for South West Norfolk at Westminster, which has a proven track record of fighting for lower taxes, for control of our borders and traditional conservative values. »