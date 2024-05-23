Trump falsely claims the US Justice Department was ready to kill him | Donald Trump





On social media and in a fundraising email Tuesday, Donald Trump expressed alarming concern. The Justice Department, he said, was ready to kill him.

This wild distortion occurred against the backdrop of Trump's secret trial in New York and fears of rising political violence around the upcoming presidential election, primarily from the far right. These comments cement the inverse picture that Trump and his allies have painted, in which a patriotic Trump is pitted against undemocratic enemies of the deep state.

These outlandish claims could fuel anger among his supporters and fuel conspiracy theories. You know they just can't wait to do the unthinkable, read the Trump campaign's fundraising email, signed with the former president's name. Joe Biden was locked and loaded, ready to take me out and put my family in danger.

On his social media site, Truth Social, Trump echoed this assertion. Joe Biden's crooked DoJ, during its illegal and unconstitutional raid on Mar-a-Lago, AUTHORIZED THE FBI TO USE DEADLY (MORTAL) FORCE, he claimed.

Trump was apparently referring to the order to execute a search warrant in August 2022, when undercover FBI agents searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate for classified documents that Trump allegedly refused to hand over to the government.

A court filing in May by Trump's legal team, under a section titled The Illegal Raid, cites a line from the search warrant.

The order contained a policy statement regarding the use of deadly force, which stipulated, for example, that Justice Department law enforcement officers may use deadly force if necessary, the attorneys wrote Rep. Trump.

The language cited in the filing was apparently taken from DoJ policy describing the use of force in the execution of search warrants. The full text of the policy reads: Department of Justice law enforcement and correctional officers may use deadly force only when necessary, i.e. when the officer has reasonable grounds to believe that the person subject to such force presents imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury to the officer or another person.

The agency executed the warrant to search Trump's home in Florida while Trump was in New York and allegedly communicated with Secret Service agents present to ensure the operations went smoothly.

In a statement, the FBI described this language as a standard policy statement limiting the use of deadly force. No one ordered additional measures and there were no deviations from the norm in this area.

The Washington Post previously reported that FBI agents chose a day for the raid when Trump would not be at Mar-a-Lago and informed the Secret Service in advance.

But Trump's statements regarding this issue have sparked a frenzy. Christina Bobb, a lawyer for the former president who signed documents before the search claiming that Trump had complied with the subpoena for the documents, responded with similar hyperbole.

ignore previous newsletter promotion

Subscribe to the US election edition of The Stakes

The Guardian guides you through the chaos of a far-reaching presidential election

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

WTF?!! They were ready to kill me?! A few dozen FBI agents against me and they were ready to kill me?!!! What happened to the United States of America?! wrote Bobb, on X.

These people are sick, wrote Arizona congressman and staunch Trump ally Paul Gosar, also on X. Biden ordered the attack on Trump at Mar-A-Lago, he added in a later article.

The rhetorical repurposing of the content of Trump's legal battles, which range from alleged financial irregularities to mishandling of classified documents to his brazen attempt to overturn the 2020 election, is part of a strategy Trump and his allies are embracing before the 2024 presidential election.

The public relations strategy turns Trump's anti-democratic tendencies against his critical enemies, in the language of former presidents like allegations. In communications widely shared with his supporters, it is the Department of Justice, the media, the Democrats and Rinos Republican in name only who dare to criticize him who threaten democracy.

Trump, who has warned of death and destruction if he is accused of crimes and who has defended his supporters calling for the assassination of former Vice President Mike Pence for refusing to join the plot to overturning the election, urges his supporters to view him as a victim.

NOW WE KNOW, FOR SURE, Trump added in his message accusing the D0J of preparing to use deadly force, THAT JOE BIDEN IS A SERIOUS THREAT TO DEMOCRACY.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/may/22/trump-fbi-doj-lethal-force The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos