Sino-Franco relations – The Jerusalem Post

During his recent state visit to France, the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, brought with him an important agenda for his talks with European Union members and candidate countries. His trip also took him to Serbia and Hungary, a sign of China's diplomatic interest in revitalizing relations with Europe, almost five years after the president's last official visit.

The decision to visit these three countries was not primarily politically motivated but was in line with China's economic orientation. Hungary is one of China's top investment destinations in Europe, where Chinese companies are building Europe's largest battery factory and preparing to build the first Chinese automobile factory in Europe – on Hungarian soil.

There is also Sino-French cooperation in the field of electric cars. The fact that President Xi Jinping chose Paris as his first stop is revealing in several respects, particularly insofar as this visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Paris-Beijing diplomatic relations, an anniversary which symbolizes the independence of power French decision-making vis-à-vis Beijing. -with regard to relations with the United States.

Sino-Franco relations

This takes on particular importance today, in light of the US campaign warning of China's overwhelming influence over European economies – and President Emmanuel Macron's insistence on a relatively independent French foreign policy at the time. with regard to China.

Macron has previously said: “The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans should be followers – adapting to the American pace and an overreaction from China. »

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the “Senior Chinese Leaders' Event” hosted by the National Committee for U.S.-China Relations and the U.S.-China Business Council on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in San Francisco, California. , United States, November 15, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)

Macron also sparked controversy when he said Europe should not be “vassal” of the United States in the event of a conflict with China over Taiwan. Macron called on European countries to take an independent stance in disputes between the United States and China, prompting some U.S. media outlets to accuse him of weakening Western deterrence capabilities against China.

Beijing is certainly observing with interest Macron's tendency to give a European dimension to France's relations with China, since he ensured that the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, was present at his meeting with Xi in Paris – a trilateral summit which is not without importance.

Despite significant trade disputes between the two sides and European concerns about cheap Chinese export flows and potential threats to national security, Europe currently appears to be demanding that China take an active role in containing the war in Ukraine. This is especially true given the stalemate in the war – and US concern over the effects of the Gaza crisis on the presidential election – which has escalated to the point of jeopardizing chances of President Joe Biden to obtain a second term.

China, which recently hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and is preparing for the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin, can indeed be a key player in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, d 'especially since she wants to play this role.

However, this interest of China has so far clashed with the desire of the West, led by the United States, to inflict military defeat on Russia in Ukraine. This ambition has been tempered by the reality on the ground, as the possibility of a military defeat for Ukraine now appears to be looming, given the continued advance of the Russian army.

Xi's visit to France included a significant approach expressed in his promise to open markets to Western companies, his speech on understanding the risks posed by the Ukraine crisis to Europeans, and his country's reaffirmation of its commitment to peaceful coexistence between states.

In his economic message to France, Xi said China wants to import more high-quality French agricultural products and cosmetics to meet growing demand for a better lifestyle. The leader of the world's second-largest economy reiterated that his country would work with France to maintain the spirit that prevailed when diplomatic relations were established – and to promote a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Overall, Europe appears to have reached a point where it does not fully subscribe to the US position, which calls for isolation or economic decoupling from China. The European position aims to reduce the risks of economic competition and to continue to consider China as a partner, a vision reiterated by France, which calls for an economic balance guaranteeing sustainable trade and mutual benefits.

The French position on trade issues is in line with that of other European countries, but it diverges on security issues. Europeans still believe that NATO and the United States are alone capable of guaranteeing European security. But Macron's France is not the only one not wanting to isolate China.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban appears to be one of the Chinese Communist Party's closest friends in Europe. He favors an orientation towards the East and reducing his country's dependence on trade with the West, preferring to focus on China and the East.

Investment

Orban even went so far as to sign counterintelligence agreements with China, allowing Chinese police to patrol the country to facilitate the pursuit of Chinese defectors in Europe.

Hungary has become the top destination for Chinese business investment in Central Europe, signing a cooperation agreement with China under the Belt and Road Initiative and receiving $7.6 billion from Beijing for finance the Budapest-Belgrade high-speed railway, the flagship Belt and Road project in Europe. A new project to build an oil pipeline between Hungary and Serbia was also announced as part of this initiative. Orban was the only EU member to attend the third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing last October.

These diplomatic moves by China seem linked to political calculations in the context of former President Donald Trump's growing chances of winning the next presidential election in the United States, with all the possible changes and fluctuations in American foreign policy towards the China or its European partners.

The writer is a UAE political analyst and former candidate for the Federal National Council.