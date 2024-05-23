Nickel-rich Indonesia pitches electric vehicle battery factory project to Elon Musk | Business





Indonesia's top investment official said Monday the government had proposed to Tesla CEO Elon Musk the construction of an electric vehicle battery factory in the nickel-rich country. The official spoke after Musk met Indonesian President Joko Widodo while attending a water conference on the island of Bali. “We made an offer: is it possible to build a battery factory for electric vehicles, precursors to cathodes, here? And he said he would think about it,” Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, responsible for coordinating maritime affairs and investments, told reporters. Indonesia wants to develop industries to exploit its rich natural resources, which include the world's largest reserves of nickel. Nickel is an important material for electric vehicle batteries and solar panels. The billionaire head of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of social platform X was visiting the Indonesian resort island to launch a Starlink satellite internet service. He also spoke to officials and experts attending the conference about global water challenges, saying he believed desalination could solve water shortages if enough energy was provided. Electric vehicle production target Indonesia supplies 40 percent of global nickel production and has the potential to increase that share to 75 percent by 2030, according to government data. The government has set a goal of producing 600,000 electric vehicles by 2030 and will require electric vehicles and related components produced in Indonesia to contain 60% local content by 2027. The country has been trying for years to strike deals with Musk's Tesla on battery investment and with Musk's SpaceX to provide fast internet access to remote areas of the sprawling archipelago. Pandjaitan, a powerful minister and close ally of Widodo, said the president had also asked the billionaire to invest in an AI center and for SpaceX to build a launch pad on Biak, an island in Papua province. easternmost part of Indonesia. Musk has made no official announcement about his investment plans in Southeast Asia's largest economy. “Well, I think it's likely that we will invest,” Musk said in response to a reporter's question about his plans for Indonesia at a news conference Sunday after the service's launch ceremony Starlink alongside Indonesian government dignitaries. “But I think it is very likely that my company will invest in Indonesia.” Federal highway safety investigators in the United States are asking Tesla to explain how and why it developed a solution during the recall of more than 2 million vehicles equipped with the company's Autopilot partially automated driving system. Investigators with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are concerned about the recall's effectiveness because Tesla has reported 20 crashes since the remedy was sent out as an online software update in December. –AP

