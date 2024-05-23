Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims FBI Planned to 'Assassinate' Donald Trump





House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed the Justice Department and FBI were “planning to assassinate the president.” [President] Trump” during the August 2022 raid at Mar-a-Lago that recovered boxes full of classified documents held by the former president.

This followed Trump's assertion on his Truth Social website that the DOJ “AUTHORIZED THE FBI TO USE DEADLY (LETHAL) FORCE” during the operation. However, in a statement, the FBI insisted it followed “standard protocol” during the operation, which “includes a standard policy statement” on the use of force.

A court filing was unsealed Tuesday showing briefing notes for the August 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid, which said: “Department of Justice law enforcement officers may use deadly force if necessary.”

Trump faces 40 criminal charges related to allegations that he deliberately kept classified documents after leaving the White House in January 2021 and obstructed efforts to return them to appropriate authorities. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies any wrongdoing.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to reporters in Washington, DC, May 7, 2024. Greene claimed in an article that the FBI was “planning to assassinate” Donald Trump. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to reporters in Washington, DC, May 7, 2024. Greene claimed in an article that the FBI was “planning to assassinate” Donald Trump. DREW ANGERER/AFP/GETTY

In his Truth Social article published Tuesday, Trump said he was “shown reports that the Joe Biden Department of Justice, during its illegal and unconstitutional raid on Mar-a-Lago, had AUTHORIZED THE FBI TO USE DEADLY (MORTAL) FORCE.”

He said this meant Biden posed “A SERIOUS THREAT TO DEMOCRACY” and suggested he should be removed from office via the 25th Amendment to the Constitution.

Greene shared a screenshot of this message on her X account, formerly Twitter, adding: “Biden's DOJ and FBI planned to assassinate Pres Trump and gave the green light.”

“Does everyone understand yet???!!!! What are the Republicans going to do about this? I tried to oust our President who funded Biden's DOJ AND FBI, but the Democrats 'have stopped.”

However, in a statement provided to the Washington Post, the FBI insisted that the reference to “use of deadly force” is standard practice in all of its search operations.

They said the Mar-a-Lago raid briefing “followed standard protocol in this search, as we do with all search warrants, which includes a standard policy statement limiting the use of deadly force. No one ordered further action to be taken and there was no action.” a deviation from the norm in this area. »

Newsweek contacted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's FBI Washington DC office and Donald Trump's representatives for comment on Wednesday, outside of regular business hours.

The FBI's statement was supported by Frank Figliuzzi, the agency's former deputy director of counterintelligence, in a post. He wrote: “Yes, every FBI operation order contains a reminder of FBI policy regarding deadly force. Even for a search warrant. Deadly force is always authorized if the required threat presents itself. »

A similar point was made by former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance who wrote: “This 'controversy' about Garland 'authorizing' deadly force when the judicially authorized search warrant at Mar-a-Lago was executed is a big rumor about something that is common practice, controlled by long-standing policy. A little dose of facts can go a long way here. »

On May 16, Greene was involved in a heated clash with Democrats Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during a House committee hearing.

The Georgia Republican claimed that “Crockett's fake eyelashes are ruining your reading,” leading the Democrat to fire back with a barely coded reference to someone's “badly built, bleached blonde butch body.”

In an interview with Newsweek, Thomas Gift, who directs the Center on American Politics at University College London, said: “By any reasonable standard, Marjorie Taylor Greene's recent behavior confirms what most Americans know already: Capitol Hill is a clown show. , rather than governing, seems to be the main objective of many MPs. »

