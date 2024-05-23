Politics
Boris Johnson admits defeat on US trade deal after Joe Biden talks
Boris Johnson admitted to having scaled back its ambitions for post-Brexit relations with the United States after conceding Joe Biden does not negotiate free trade pacts.
After more than 90 minutes of interview with the president at the White House, the Prime Minister admitted Wednesday that it is currently seeking only incremental steps on trade with the United States.
Mr Johnson welcomed the announcement of a ban on British Lamb imports into the United States would be cut, but this has dampened hopes that a comprehensive free trade deal, touted as one of the main prizes of Brexit, will be negotiated in the near future.
There are a lot of people in this building behind me who definitely want a deal
Boris Johnson
Speaking to reporters outside the US Capitol in Washington, the prime minister said: I can tell you today that what the United States is going to get now is a lifting of the long-standing ban several decades, completely unjustified, discriminatory against British farmers and British Lamb.
It was about time too. And what we want to do is take solid, progressive steps on trade.
The Biden administration isn't making any free trade deals around the world right now, but I'm absolutely convinced there's a lot that can be done.
And there are a lot of people in this building behind me who certainly want a deal.
Downing Street said Mr Johnson briefed the president on recent developments with the North Ireland Protocol during their meeting at the White House on Tuesday.
Mr Biden has issued a fresh warning to the UK not to damage the peace process in Northern Ireland over its departure from the EU.
He did not contradict his predecessor Barack Obama's assertion that Britain would be at the back of the queue for a post-Brexit free trade deal.
Sitting next to Mr. Johnson in the Oval Office, Mr. Biden told reporters: “We're going to talk a little bit about trade today and we're going to have to get it right.
He said he was very concerned about issues surrounding the peace process as issues with the protocol persisted.
And I would not at all like to see, and I would add, many of my Republican colleagues would not like to see a change in the Irish agreements, with the end result being a closed border in Ireland, he said.
Mr Johnson said this was absolutely true, adding: On that point, Joe, we completely agree, no one wants to see anything that interrupts or unbalances the Belfast/Friday Agreement Holy.
Downing Street said the Prime Minister had briefed Mr Biden on developments in protocol since their last meeting in June.
The White House said Mr Biden reiterated his long-standing support for a secure and prosperous Northern Ireland in which all communities have a voice and benefit from the gains of a hard-won peace.
The UK is seeking to renegotiate the terms of the Brexit deal with the EU.
The protocol means that Northern Ireland is effectively part of the EU's single market for goods, to avoid a hard border with Ireland, which creates a trade barrier for products crossing the Irish Sea from of Great Britain.
In Northern Ireland, ministers from the DUP and Sinn Fein offered contrasting reactions to Mr Biden's comments.
Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy said the president had reminded Mr Johnson that the Prime Minister would risk any future US trade deal if he abandoned the protocol.
However, DUP Prime Minister Paul Givan insisted it was the protocol that destroyed the terms of the Good Friday Peace Agreement by creating east-west barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.
Learn more
PM tests negative for Covid since shaking hands with infected minister
US decision to lift decades-old ban on British lamb delights UK farmers
Brazilian minister shook Johnson's hand just hours before positive Covid test
|
Sources
2/ https://ca.style.yahoo.com/news/boris-johnson-admits-defeat-us-130254180.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Main events of May 23: PM Modi in Punjab, Odisha on cyclone alert, heatwave in Delhi, etc.
- Boris Johnson admits defeat on US trade deal after Joe Biden talks
- Carlito's Way and Ghostbusters II actor Richard Foronjy dies at 86
- Why Ireland, Spain and Norway recognize a Palestinian state
- “Possessed” cracks in the infrastructure create leaky layers that can even survive earthquakes
- Online daily research news no. 36727
- TNT Sports is adding College Football Playoff games in a five-year sublicense deal with ESPN
- Jennifer Lopez's magical Va-Va-Voom dress adopts the bohemian chic trend
- 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Opening Day Ticket Sales Set R-Rated Record
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims FBI Planned to 'Assassinate' Donald Trump
- Acting Governor Kounalakis proclaims Harvey Milk Day
- Five-run first inning propels Delaware past William & Mary in CAA Baseball Championship Opener