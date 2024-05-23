Main events of May 23: PM Modi in Punjab, Odisha on cyclone alert, heatwave in Delhi, etc.

Main events of May 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Lok Sabha election campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab on Thursday. Cyclone Remal forming in the Bay of Bengal is expected to impact Odisha today. Banks across the country will remain closed on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on May 23. Take a look at the main events of the day below,

– All state banks will remain closed today, May 23, in view of Buddha Purnima, an annual celebration observed on the first full moon of the Hindu calendar month Vaishakha.

– An intense cyclone called Remal, which is forming in the Bay of Bengal, is expected to hit Odisha on May 23, according to Mumbai Nowcast. The weather office has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea off the coasts of northern Odisha and West Bengal.

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the BJP's Lok Sabha election campaign in Punjab on Thursday. Security was beefed up in the state as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha called for protests against Prime Minister Modi's visit, amid a continuing standoff between farmers and the Center over various demands, including the MSP.

– Poco F6 will be launched in India on May 23. The event, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. in India, promises to reveal the highly anticipated features of these new smartphones. It is speculated that the Poco F6 could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 3. At the same time, the Poco F6 Pro could potentially be a rebrand of the Redmi K70, as indicated by a software release intended for the Poco F6 Pro.

– The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe heatwaves in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan till May 25, prompting a red alert for the national capital as residents prepare to vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Sirsa in Haryana recorded a maximum temperature of 47.8°C on May 21, 2024,” the weather office said.

Published: May 23, 2024, 06:35 AM IST

