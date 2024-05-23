Trump Seeks Cryptocurrency Donations in Final 2024 Awareness Campaign for Digital Wallets





Donald Trump's campaign announced Tuesday that it will now accept digital currency donations, the latest move by candidates in recent elections to embrace digital coins and votes from crypto enthusiasts.

The former president touted his program as the first cryptocurrency donation plan from a major party candidate.

The move also comes after a host of other political figures, from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Vivek Ramaswamy to Rand Paul and Andrew Yang, have all accepted digital currency donations in recent months and years.

Trump says adopting crypto is about freedom. In a statement, his campaign said digital currency would “reduce government control over Americans' financial decision-making and is part of a seismic shift toward freedom.”

The move is part of a recent reversal of Trump's long-standing skepticism of cryptocurrency. In 2017, he said he was “not a fan” and, as recently as 2021, he said bitcoin “looks like a scam” in a television interview.

He recently changed his tune and presented himself as a champion of the industry.

Trump is seeking crypto donations as he continues his sprint to try to close a fundraising gap with President Joe Biden after he surpassed Biden in April.

Trump still lags behind in the money race and saw his winnings last month increase largely thanks to a single event featuring billionaires that raised more than $50 million.

This campaign development also comes as the crypto sector looks to win in Washington this week.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote Wednesday afternoon on an industry-friendly bill that would elevate the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to the primary regulator of digital assets and limit some of the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) powers.

Two crypto advocates in the 2024 field

Funds donated to Trump in crypto will be considered an in-kind contribution, often compared to donating stocks.

Either way, digital coins will likely be quickly converted to cash as the Trump campaign pledges to comply with federal election laws and regulations.

The campaign says eligible donors will be able to use Coinbase Commerce, which touts the ability to accept “hundreds of currencies.”

Trump's decision is just his latest move in favor of the crypto sector during this campaign. A recent high-profile effort was the launch of Trump-themed NFT trading cards that could be purchased with cryptocurrency.

Trump's effort to be crypto candidate in 2024 creates rivalry with independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy already accepts crypto donations and has often touted the sector. He floated a range of perhaps fanciful ideas, from the US government itself purchasing bitcoin to suggesting “putting the entire US budget on the blockchain.”

The independent candidate is even hosting Bitcoin-themed community events, with at least two planned this week to tout his projects.

President Biden has taken a more cautious approach, making only moderate comments on cryptocurrency. The SEC led by Biden nominee Gary Gensler has been seen as an anti-crypto force by the industry in recent years after a series of enforcement actions in 2023.

Trump has also often tried to portray Biden as an enemy of crypto. Politico recently reported that Trump hosted a dinner for his NFT supporters in Florida and told the crowd they “better vote” for him.

In Tuesday's statement, the Trump campaign also linked Biden to Sen. Elizabeth Warren. It says the Democratic senator from Massachusetts aims to “restrict the right of Americans to make their own financial choices.”

Warren has become one of crypto's leading critics, pushing for more oversight and citing the sector's energy footprint.

Another voice, SkyBridge founder Anthony Scaramucci, says it's actually Biden who would be better for crypto if he's re-elected this fall.

Scaramucci briefly served as Trump's communications director in 2017, but has since become a fierce critic.

He has tried to argue this point in recent months and added in a recent appearance on Yahoo Finance that Biden is “for the rule of law,” which would ultimately be good for markets.

“I tell bitcoiners that you are at risk if you encounter someone who wants to destroy the institutions of democracy,” Scaramucci said.

