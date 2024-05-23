Where the vice presidential contenders stand on Trump's biggest problem: political office





In today's edition, Alec Hernández exposes what Donald Trump's vice-presidential contenders have said about accepting the results of the 2020 and 2024 elections. Additionally, the political analyst in Chief Chuck Todd explains why Biden wanted to debate Trump before the fall.

Where Trump's vice-presidential contenders stand on accepting the 2020 (and 2024) election resultsBy Alec Hernndez

No matter how close the country gets to elections, Donald Trump can't help but remember the ones from four years ago.

On the campaign trail, the former president constantly brings up his unfounded claims that Democrats stole the 2020 election from him. He even said he doesn't really want to hire anyone in his campaign who accepts that Joe Biden has won in 2020.

Yet that's exactly what a number of politicians seen as leading contenders for Trump's running mate have done, and now must show their loyalty to him in other ways. Others, however, have long denounced their false claims of rigged elections.

Representative Elise Stefanik of New York, a staunch Trump supporter at the Capitol, notably voted against certifying Pennsylvania's election results, even after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Sen. JD Vance of Ohio has been a spokesperson for Trump's stolen election claims and has signaled that he would have refused to certify the election if he had been Vice President Mike Pence.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum acknowledged that Trump ultimately lost the 2020 election, and he said during the first GOP primary debate last year that Mike Pence did the right thing on Jan. 6. But lately he has blamed Biden's victory on irregularities in the voting process.

Senators Marco Rubio of Florida and Tim Scott of South Carolina both voted to certify Biden's 2020 election victory. Rubio agreed with Pence that he did not have the constitutional authority to overturn the election results, while Scott said Pence absolutely did the right thing.

And now, seeking to show Trump they support him, none of the potential vice presidential candidates have unequivocally committed to accepting the results of the 2024 election.

Learn more about what these and other vice presidential hopefuls have said about the 2020 and 2024 election results.

The campaign shakeup Biden neededBy Chuck Todd

Whatever happens in the first debate between Biden and Trump, it will certainly be one of the most memorable moments of this campaign. And depending on the performance of one or both, holding this early debate in June could be the most important decision of this campaign.

To claim that we are in uncharted waters or unprecedented territory is an understatement. But make no mistake, the trajectory of this Biden race, coupled with external events currently working against him, particularly inflation and the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip, was not sustainable, the campaign Biden therefore had to do something to change it. .

It's possible that Biden waited until the debates scheduled for September or October to hope for a game-changing moment. But that would have been a shortcut.

Waiting until the fall to create a better contrast with Trump would have limited the possibilities for audible appeals if Plan A had not worked. Biden wanted to shake up the race before the summer of conventions and the Olympics.

Perhaps the reason Biden and Trump wanted this early debate is that they both feared that the Commission on Presidential Debates would end up qualifying Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to participate in its events in the fall. By running this early, the two candidates face off before having to reckon with Kennedy, assuming he can get enough ballots by the fall and advance in the polls at a sustained 15%. of votes. support.

An early debate also gives Biden and Trump more time to recalibrate before their conventions, mitigating the possibility of a debate ending one of their campaigns. A bad debate in the fall could be more politically catastrophic than it would be, say, a week before the Fourth of July. And of course, going early doesn't preclude other debates in the fall.

Learn more about Chuck here

Today's headlines Coming up: Nikki Haley said she plans to vote for Trump, despite his criticism of him during the campaign for the GOP presidential nomination. Read more Be the judge: The Senate confirmed Biden's 200th federal judge on Wednesday, a step that highlights a stark contrast with Trump as they seek to shape the courts over the next four years. Read more SOP: Trump allies in Congress conflated FBI standard operating procedures with what they called an attempt by the Biden administration to assassinate Trump during a 2022 raid on his Mar- a-Lago in Florida searching for classified documents. Read more RNC Alert: The Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after someone sent vials of blood into the building. Read more More debt canceled: Biden announced he was canceling an additional $7.7 billion in federal student debt for 160,000 borrowers. Read more Latest Israel News: Ireland, Norway and Spain announced they would formally recognize a Palestinian state, a historic move that quickly drew a rebuke from Israel. Read more Hot off the press: The Washington Post explains why Trump often addresses the media with printouts of news articles, legal analysis and polling results outside of his criminal trial in New York. Learn more

