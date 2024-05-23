Online Gaming Transactions Reach IDR 100T in 3 Months, Jokowi Forms Task Force







Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is serious about eradicating online gambling in the country. The government has also formed a special task force (Satgas) to eradicate online gambling. The working group was discussed in a special meeting held by President Joko Widodo with his ministers. The meeting was held at the State Palace, Central Jakarta, today Wednesday (22/5/2024). Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie Setiyadi said Jokowi set a goal for the task force to be able to reduce the number of online gambling transactions. In the first three months of 2024 alone, Budi Arie said online gaming transactions amounted to almost IDR 100 trillion in Indonesia. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “In the first quarter of 2024 alone, the value will reach almost IDR 100 trillion, which is indeed worrying. This working group is therefore also a measuring tool that could reduce online gaming transactions according to PPATK data,” explained Budi Arie in a press release. press release after the meeting, Wednesday (5/22/2024). In the short term, Budi Arie said there were 3 special tasks from Jokowi. The first is to make a breakthrough to eradicate online gambling, the second is to break the online gambling ecosystem, and the third is to eradicate all content in the online gambling ecosystem. Budi Arie continued that the task force on eradicating online gambling will be led by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto as head of the task force, then his party will be head of prevention and National Police Chief Listyo Sigit will be the leader. of execution. When it comes to the number of online gambling transactions, the number is quite large. On a previous occasion, Budi Arie explained that in a year, the turnover of online gambling money could reach IDR 327 trillion in Indonesia. Data is based on reports from the Center for Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis (PPAT). (hal/hns)

