Nikki Haley says she will vote for Donald Trump for president of the United States





Unlock the US Election Countdown newsletter for free

The stories that count on money and politics in the race for the White House

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, endorsed Donald Trump in the race for the White House after repeatedly describing him as unfit for the job during their bitter fight for the Republican nomination earlier this year .

Haley's support is the latest sign that traditional conservative Republicans are aligning with Trump's candidacy after failing to prevent his rise to the party nomination to challenge President Joe Biden.

Trump hasn't been perfect when it comes to…politics. I've made that clear many times, Haley said. But Biden was a disaster. So I will vote for Trump.

Haley's support comes despite Trump's vitriolic and demeaning attacks against her throughout the campaign, including his use of Birdbrain as a derogatory nickname.

Haley's announcement, made during an appearance at the Hudson Institute, a conservative Washington think tank, could help Trump heal some divisions within the Republican Party ahead of the inaugural convention in Wisconsin in July.

Even after Haley withdrew from the race in March, she continued to win a significant share of the Republican vote in the primaries from moderate, center-right voters who rejected Trump's bid for a second term.

Nonetheless, Haley presented her decision as half-hearted support for Trump and more as a reflection of her distaste for Biden, the incumbent Democrat.

Haley's political differences with Trump spanned a range of domestic and international issues in which she represented a more traditional form of domestic conservatism and hawkishness on foreign affairs compared to her rival's populism.

At the height of the primary elections in January and February, Haley, a former U.S. ambassador to the U.N., primarily attacked Trump for fueling the chaos and for what she described as a decline in his mental health.

On Wednesday, Haley said Trump shouldn't take his voters' support for granted.

Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me, and not assume they will just be with him. And I sincerely hope he does, Haley said.

Trump recently ruled out choosing Haley as his running mate, although her statement could help generate some goodwill for her among the Republican base and position her for another run at the White House in 2028.

Haley's announcement could raise questions about whether Biden has done enough to win the support of moderate Republicans who don't want to see another Trump presidency.

Michael Tyler, a Biden campaign spokesman, said Haley's decision changes nothing for the millions of Republican voters who rejected Trump in the primary race.

They care deeply about the future of our democracy, stand firmly with our allies against foreign adversaries, and work across the aisle to get things done for the American people while rejecting chaos, the division and violence that Donald Trump embodies, Tyler said.

Biden shared their values, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/447a60ef-7f63-4ab2-9bf7-d1bb7d398088 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos