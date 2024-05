The iconic double-decker “Boris Bus” will no longer be produced and the replacement of an electric vehicle with a range of 400 miles is already planned

The iconic double-decker could be replaced by a Chinese-made electric vehicle with a 400-mile range. London's red 'Boris Bus' could be scrapped after BYD launches serious competition. 2 The iconic double-decker Boris Bus could be replaced by a Chinese-made electric vehicle Credit: WORLD 2 BD11 has been showcased at the London Bus Museum in hopes of launching in the capital Credit: WORLD Chinese manufacturer BYD presented its BD11 bus at the London Bus Museum with the hope of an upcoming launch in the capital. The new double-decker is powered by a 532kWh Blade battery, the largest of any commercial vehicle available in the UK. The powerful battery allows it to travel 400 miles non-stop, double what current London buses do in a day. BD11, painted in the familiar red, can accommodate 90 people, depending on configuration. It can be charged via a 500 kW pantograph (overhead) connection or via conventional charging ports at depots and public stations. Just like BYD cars, buses can use one additional charger at a time to increase their charging speed, taking it from 0% to 100% in just two hours. The Chinese manufacturer also touts the durability and safety of its vehicle, saying the BD11 can operate for up to 20 years. The BD11 is estimated to cost British taxpayers 400,000 each, 100,000 cheaper than its British counterparts, the Sunday Times reported. The Chinese company has already amassed a fleet of 1,800 buses in the UK after launching its product here 11 years ago. But it now hopes to replace Wrightbus' New Routemaster as London's main bus. Panic as London's third electric bus catches fire just weeks after double-decker bus explodes causing traffic chaos The current hybrid 'Boris buses' – which gained their nickname after Boris Johnson backed the idea – have been phased out in a bid to make TfL fully electric by 2030. Frank Thorpe, managing director of commercial vehicles at BYD UK, said: “We truly believe this is a revolutionary product in terms of efficiency, safety and commercial appeal. “We have had a fantastic response from operators and stakeholders, the Department for Transport and Transport for London, and we will now prove our point. “That’s the key: we can say all sorts of things, but we have to prove it’s the best bus for the British public, taxpayers and stakeholders.” The BD11 is expected to arrive in the capital in the third quarter of 2024, followed by a monoblock a few months later. A “provincial” low-roof double-decker is also expected to land in the UK towards the end of 2025.

