Donald Trump to visit New Orleans for 2024 fundraiser | Local politics





Former President Donald Trump is expected to visit New Orleans next month for a fundraising campaign hosted by two of Louisiana's biggest Republican donors.

Boysie Bollinger and Joe Canizaro are hosting a dinner reception for the presumptive GOP nominee at an undisclosed location in New Orleans on June 24, according to an invitation sent Wednesday.

Joe Canizaro, left, and Boysie Bollinger, right, pictured here in August 2022. The longtime Republican donors are co-hosting a fundraiser for former President Donald Trump at Canizaro's home in Metairie on June 24, 2024.

PHOTO PROVIDED

Tickets for the reception cost $3,300 each, with the option to add expensive add-ons. The most expensive ticket package, which includes a photo opportunity with Trump and the chance to join the “host committee,” sells for $250,000, according to the invitation. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise will be a special guest at the event and help with fundraising, according to a member of his staff.

Attempts to reach Bollinger and Canizaro were unsuccessful.

The event is scheduled to take place three days before the first debate of the 2024 presidential campaign. President Joe Biden and Trump agreed earlier this month to hold two debates, the first on June 27 hosted by CNN and the second on September 10 hosted by ABC.

Trump's last public visit to the New Orleans metro area was in July 2023 for another presidential campaign event at Canizaro's home in Metairie.

Canizaro, a retired banker and developer who has been a friend of Trump's for decades, said at the time that his goal was to raise $1.75 million for Trump's re-election efforts.

Canizaro and Bollinger, a retired shipbuilder, served as finance chairmen for Trump's Louisiana campaign when he won the state in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

Canizaro and his wife have contributed at least $833,000 to Trump and the Republican Party since 2017, according to figures compiled by OpenSecrets.org, part of the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization in Washington. Bollinger and his wife Joy contributed at least $765,000 during the same period.

Tyler Bridges and Stephanie Riegel contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nola.com/news/politics/donald-trump-to-visit-new-orleans-for-2024-fundraiser/article_0f994cbe-187a-11ef-aaaa-a78e7fd827f0.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos