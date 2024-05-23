Nikki Haley says she will vote for Donald Trump over Joe Biden





Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Wednesday she will vote this fall for former President Trump over President Biden.

“As a voter, my priorities are a president who will support our allies and hold our enemies accountable, who will secure the border, no more excuses,” said Haley, the former rival of president in the Republican Party. presidential race, said the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank. “A president who would support capitalism and freedom, a president who understands that we need less debt, not more debt. »

“Trump has not been perfect on these policies. I have made this clear many times. But Biden was a disaster. So I will vote for Trump,” she said.

Haley was the last major contender between Trump and the Republican nomination when she withdrew from the contest in March.

“That said, I stand by what I said in my suspension speech. Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me, and not assume that they will just be with him,” Haley added. “And I sincerely hope he does.”

Haley's remarks at the institute come as she continues to be a significant presence in the Republican presidential primary results, despite exiting the race, as some in the Republican Party express frustration with Trump through protest votes.

Haley captured 20 percent of the vote in Maryland's Republican primary last week and 18 percent in Nebraska. The previous week, Haley won nearly 22 percent of the vote in Indiana's Republican primary. Earlier this year, she also received more than 100,000 votes in each of two key battleground states, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Trump brushed off the results, insisting Haley's supporters would flock to him in the general election against Biden.

“She got very few voters,” Trump said earlier this month. “And these voters are all coming to me, and there may be a lot of Democrats because they have a very delicate little system. But these voters are coming to me.

On the other side of the aisle, Biden's campaign also made a move to support Haley voters disappointed by the former president's candidacy.

“Donald Trump has made it clear that he doesn’t want Nikki Haley’s supporters,” Biden said in March. “I want to be clear: there is a place for them in my campaign.”

Biden-Harris communications director Michael Tyler said after Haley's announcement that “nothing has changed” for Republican voters who continue to vote in protest primaries “and care deeply about the future of our democracy, standing strong alongside our allies against foreign adversaries and working across the aisle to get things done for the American people – while rejecting the chaos, division and violence that embodies Donald Trump.

Haley joined the Hudson Institute as Walter P. Stern president in April. The position will help the former South Carolina governor maintain a notable profile ahead of the 2028 GOP presidential primary, for which she has been nominated several times.

