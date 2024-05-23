The Indian bloc is communal, casteist and nepotist (Prime Minister Narendra Modi)





Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets his supporters during an election rally in Dwarka, New Delhi on May 22, 2024. | Photo credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Addressing a rally in west Delhi's Dwarka on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an attack on the Congress and the INDIA bloc. He said, “All members of INDIA bloc have three things in common: they are all communal, casteist and nepotist. Read: India General Elections 2024 Updates | Highlights from May 22, 2024 The Prime Minister asked citizens whether they preferred the BJP government to return to power or the INDIA bloc to form a government. You can decide which government should be formed by evaluating whether you want the nation or the family first. This INDI alliance is a symbol of all the evils prevalent across the country, Mr. Modi added. Continuing his attack on the Congress, the leader recalled the 1984 Sikh riots in the West Delhi constituency, which was dominated by the Sikh population. He said Modi had formed the SIT to probe the anti-Sikh riots. He further blamed the 60 years of Congress rule in India for the slow development, comparing the statistics of the BJP and Congress governments. Mr. Modi said, “Can you imagine the Congress was developing 12 km of highways per day; the Modi government is developing 30 km per day. Congress has only been able to develop 70 airports in 60 years. Modi, in 10 years, has built 70 new airports. Congress was able to create 360 ​​medical colleges, but Modi created more than 325 in 10 years. During the Congress era, there were 7 AIIMS, today there are more than 22. During the Congress regime, more than 75% people did not have access to piped water. Today, 75% of people have access to running water at home. Congress has provided less than 14 crore gas connections, while Modi, in 10 years, has provided more than 18 crore gas connections. Mr Modi said: “Congress has destroyed India's defense industry; today we are running defense production of over 1 lakh crore. Addressing allegations of inciting Hindu-Muslim communalism, Mr. Modi said, “The Khan Market gang tells people, whenever Modi talks about Muslims, to protest against him saying Modi is doing communalism between Hindus and Muslims. Attacking the Congress and INDIA bloc, he said: In order to please their vote banks, they have stolen the rights of our SC/ST brothers and sisters. They stole the rights of Dalits and Adivasis just to appease their vote bank. He said: For vote bank of Muslims, they gave fake OBC status certificates to Muslims. The Khan Market gang argues that we give all the resources of this country to Muslims first. They protested against the CAA to please their vote banks. They allowed foreigners in the country to please their vote bank. Reminding voters of the Commonwealth Games scams, Mr Modi said: “Who can forget the Commonwealth era scams by the Congress? They looted Delhi so much. This was the Congress model. The BJP's model is that of development. And now, in Delhi, there was the G20 summit, which the whole world celebrated. All this has happened because the Vikas model of the BJP is committed to putting the nation first. Two words will decide your vote, either our nation first or their family first, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/elections/lok-sabha/india-bloc-is-communal-casteist-and-nepotistic-pm-narendra-modi/article68204894.ece

