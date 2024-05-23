Politics
Welsh parties draw battle lines in vote
David Deans,BBC Wales political journalist
Labour's Vaughan Gething said people in Wales were calling for a change of government as Welsh parties prepared for the general election.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ended speculation on Wednesday, saying voters would go to the polls on July 4.
His party's leader in the Senedd, Conservative Andrew RT Davies, said Labour's record in the Welsh government was a “stark warning to the rest of the UK”.
Meanwhile, Plaid Cymru said it would prioritize Wales.
The election is the first since a major revision of the borderswhich will reduce the number of MPs in Wales from 40 to 32.
All seats will have their boundaries changed except Ynys Mn.
Welsh Labor hopes to extend its dominance in Wales, while the Conservatives will defend the ground they gained in 2019.
Led by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the party won seats in traditional Labor areas of the North East and Bridgend.
Meanwhile, Plaid Cymru is hoping not to be crushed by the two main parties – it held four seats.
In the last election, the Welsh Labor Party won 22 seats, which remains the largest party despite the Conservatives' performance.
Welsh Prime Minister and Labor leader Vaughan Gething said on X: “People across Wales are calling for a change of government, an end to Tory chaos and two Labor governments working together – for Wales and Great Britain.”
Jo Stevens, Welsh Shadow Secretary of State and most senior Welsh Labor politician at Westminster, said: “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver a Labor government at both ends of the M4, working together to deliver positive changes in people every day. daily life. »
In 2019, the Conservatives won their biggest gain since the Thatcher years, with 14 seats.
The party launched the campaign by criticizing the Welsh Labor government. Andrew RT Davies, the Conservative leader of the Senedd, said Mr Gething was 'mired in controversy' over donations, 20mph speed limits and 'disconnected plans to spend $120m on 36 more politicians' .
Hours before the announcement, Welsh Conservative secretary David TC Davies said he did not expect an election to be called.
Later, on BBC Wales Today, he said: “It shows, don't follow any of my betting advice.”
He added that the economy will dominate the elections: “We saw inflation fall today to just over 2%. We have seen growth better than France or Germany.”
Plaid Cymru won four seats in 2019.
Party leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “Only a vote for Plaid Cymru will put Wales’ best interests first in this election.
“The Conservatives have collapsed the economy and hard-working people continue to pay the price in high bills. Labor, on the other hand, are taking Wales for granted.”
Liz Saville-Roberts, leader of Plaid Westminster, said on X: “Look around and ask yourself: is this as good as it can be?
“Plaid Cymru is ready to fight against the Conservatives and Labor to demand the fairness and ambition that Wales deserves.”
What could elections in Wales look like?
By Gareth Lewis, BBC Wales Political Editor
The 2019 general election changed the political map of Wales, with a Boris Johnson-inspired Conservative Party turning some unexpected parts blue.
The Conservatives took Bridgend and also swept across North Wales, taking Wrexham, Delyn, Vale of Clwyd, Clwyd South and Ynys Mn from Labour.
With Rishi Sunak announcing an election would be held on July 4, polls have indicated we could be dealing with a lot more red this time around.
Bottom line: expect lots of Labor campaign visits to North Wales.
As for the other colors, Plaid Cymru's green could become a little more prominent if they manage to win their target seats of Ynys Mn and Caerfyrddin.
Could there be a return to yellow, as the Liberal Democrats target one of their old strongholds in the new constituency of Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe?
Battlefield Sieges
By Mark Palmer, BBC Wales
Vale of Glamorgan is the classic benchmark seat: if there is a Labor government in the UK, a Labor MP is elected here, if it is a Conservative MP, then normally a UK Conservative government wins.
Ynys Mn is a classic three seat currently held by the Conservatives, but Plaid and Labor will also be eyeing it.
It is also the only seat in Wales held by all four major parties.
Monmouthshire looks interesting because, looking at the polls, the current Conservative MP and Welsh Secretary, David TC Davies, could be under threat from Labor.
The west Wales seat of Caerfyrddin will see a three-way fight between the Conservatives, Labor and Plaid Cymru, which could become a four-way contest.
This could pose problems for Plaid Cymru, if former Plaid MP Jonathan Edwards decides to stand.
Meanwhile, the 'Blue Wall' seats in the north east won by Boris Johnson's Conservatives five years ago will be closely watched: will they return to Labour?
How will the seats change?
The districts in which voters will vote for the 2024 general election will be different from those in 2019.
The number of seats will be reduced from 40 in Wales to 32 – and all seats except Ynys Mn will change in some way.
Everything was agreed in a review which ended in 2023which sought to make the seats more equal.
You can learn more about the changes here.
What is Westminster doing in Wales?
The existence of the Welsh Parliament means that you will hear a lot of promises and commitments during this election campaign on topics that don't really have anything to do with elections, at least not in Wales.
This can lead to confusion, especially when Welsh politicians themselves blur the lines and fail to make the distinction, as has happened in the past.
Areas for which the UK government is responsible include criminal justice and policing, social benefits, most taxes, foreign affairs and the military.
For 25 years, the Senedd, the Welsh Government and the former National Assembly for Wales have controlled, among other things, health, education, agriculture and local councils.
However, most of the money for these projects comes from the UK government, which is especially relevant as Welsh public services are under pressure.
Meanwhile, Welsh leaders like Vaughan Gething, Rhun ap Iorwerth and Andrew RT Davies are not themselves seeking election to Westminster, but are instead members of the Senedd.
Find out more about what's at stake for Wales in these elections.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cmllmvlvj82o
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Welsh parties draw battle lines in vote
- Dr. Ling Lim receives 2024 Cartier Women's Initiative Innovation Award
- UK Labor leader Keir Starmer reacts to the announcement of the UK general election BBC News
- The Indian bloc is communal, casteist and nepotist (Prime Minister Narendra Modi)
- Hollywood star Anna May Wong's legacy revealed in new exhibit at Chinese American Museum – Daily News
- Multi-sport fields conclude Carlson Revitalization
- Anna Taylor-Joy wears lace-up dress with her back partially exposed
- A 2.7 magnitude earthquake strikes southeast of Hayden in Leslie County, Kentucky
- Nikki Haley says she will vote for Donald Trump over Joe Biden
- Lexington Meets Hollywood: Asbury University Students Talk Filming on a Professional Movie Set
- Southwest Airlines joins Google Flights
- Hollywood actress visits Mt. Hood Community College for a day of filming