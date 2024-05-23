Politics
Who will win the 2024 general election?
In 2019, Boris Johnson's Conservatives won a stunning general election victory, relegating Labor to one of its worst defeats in history. The slogan Get Brexit Done was widespread, and with it Labour’s Corbyn project was shattered.
The result was quickly described as one that would take Labor at least a decade to undo.
But how would Britain vote if an election were held today?
The legislative elections of July 4, 2024 promise to be a dramatic turnaround in British public opinion. But by how much and where?
The Britain Predicts forecast model says it all. Here's how the seats would be distributed in an election held today.
Our model, implemented in 2021, aims for accuracy in parliamentary by-elections. It has now been updated to more accurately forecast how Britain would vote as a whole, taking into account new borders, the strength of local parties and the growing importance of tactical voting.
Follow the survey
Britain Predicts was constructed by Ben Walker of Britain Elects, along with Michael Goodier and Josh Rayman of the New Statesman. The model transforms poll shares into predicted seats in the House of Commons through a modified system of the strong transition model. This model is one of the most advanced daily predictors of the outcome of a general election.
The model, ahead of the general election, has been updated to account for the new boundaries as well as granular party strength, using both local election data and historical modeling of how seats have probably been voted on as early as 2005 to assess who is ahead in the voting. truly a horse race.
Tactical voting is a reality in any first-past-the-post democracy, and it now shows up in the numbers on your screen.
Methodology
An election calculator is not a perfect way to predict an election, but a number of those online today have a form that can get fairly accurate results.
Britain Predicts recognizes that the country does not often vote as one party, and that there are people in some constituencies who are more likely to change their vote than those living elsewhere.
The calculator's engine is based on the Strong Transition Model (STM) for forecasting UK elections, created by Martin Baxter of Electoral Calculus. The advantage of this model over the simple Uniform National Swing (UNS), often used elsewhere, is that parties with declining vote shares nationally cannot gain down votes in a particular seat, nor can they gain votes to more than 100 percent of the votes. total. Parties that lose, say, four points at the national level, will not necessarily lose four points at the local level. Instead, they decline multiplicatively, with these losses distributed among advancing parties in proportion to their national gains.
Another change made by the STM is to divide the parties into strong and weak voters. Strong voters are less likely to change their support than weak voters. This means that the model takes mandate into account, as parties with a high proportion of strong supporters in a seat will lose a smaller number of votes in that seat than in the standard UNS model.
THE New Statesmen model makes several modifications to the STM. First, we recognize that weak voters can be reinterpreted as undecided voters, and so rather than applying a uniform 20 percent threshold to divide voters into strong and weak based on seat turnout, we created separate thresholds for each party in each seat. This is based on figures from a British election study showing that 29 to 35 percent of voters chose a different party than the one they had previously voted for in the most recent general election. We then adjust this threshold based on the historical fluctuation of a party's vote share in each seat, both at the parliamentary level and at the local council level.
We also split the model to treat Scotland and Wales separately, as they have single-nation parties (the SNP and Plaid Cymru).
It should be noted that this is a model and, like any model, it has its limitations and assumptions. We have chosen not to link the Reform Party to the 2019 Brexit Party vote. This is for several reasons. Firstly, the Brexit Party has only targeted seats that would hurt the anti-Brexit parties' chances in 2019, but the Reform Party intends to contest across the whole of the UK (meaning that, theoretically, the Reform Party could decline in vote share and still gain votes). with more seats than the Brexit Party in 2019). Secondly, the results of the local elections on 22, 23 and 24 May 2021 all showed a weak correlation between the performance of the Reform Party and that of the Brexit Party in 2019.
The decision also means that around 200 seats will effectively have blocked voters. These are people who voted for the Brexit Party in 2019 but who, in theory, will be largely unaffected by the model's calculations. To address this, we sought to redistribute the Brexit Party vote to other parties based on how they would have voted if the Brexit Party had not run. This is based on a poll of second preferences and the post-election movement at the time.
Model queries can be directed to Ben Walker at [email protected]
|
