Nikki Haley says she will vote for Trump

Uvalde families sue officers involved in deadly school shooting 01:05

Hostage families release new video of Hamas attack in Israel in October 01:56

Program reduces deaths of pregnant women with severe hemorrhage03:41

Pioneering Vietnamese American ballet dancer retires01:34

Birth control is a new front in the battle for reproductive rights01:59

Mass shooting in Pennsylvania leaves two dead, three injured 01:24

Widespread destruction in parts of Iowa after wave of tornadoes02:13

Nikki Haley says she will vote for Trump01:30

Sculpture connects people in New York and Dublin in real time01:50

A passenger dies and dozens injured in a plane hit by severe turbulence02:11

A new wave of tornadoes hits the Midwest01:45

Legal battle over the future of Elvis Presley's Graceland estate01:35

Huge crowds attend Iranian president's funeral01:27

Biden lashes out at Trump for sharing video with language associated with Nazis01:51

Scarlett Johansson accuses OpenAI of creating a voice similar to hers without permission01:58

Defense remains in secret trial without calling Trump02:16

Even more severe weather conditions after tornadoes reported in the Plains01:50

Former Japanese internment camp becomes country's new national historic site02:22

Despite testing, fentanyl often goes undetected in illicit drugs02:27

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who sharply criticized Donald Trump while running against him in the primary, announced she will vote for the former president in November. Peter Alexander of NBC News reports, May 22, 2024

