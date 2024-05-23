BJP seat won, Narendra Modi and stock market: Bernstein sees Nifty at 23,000 in election rally





Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Battling for Modi 3.0, Bernstein in his latest note said India was moving from reform cycle to execution cycle and a continuity of power – with the BJP retaining power – remained a crucial driver for the sustainability of the macrocycle. The ongoing general elections will end on June 1 and the election results are expected to be held on June 4. Bernstein expects a short-term stock market rally either before the elections or in the week following the results, as well as a possible breakout of 23,000 on Nifty if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is re-elected. That said, the brokerage expects profits eventually as the reality of execution and valuations emerges. If the BJP wins more than 290 seats, Bernstein said there would be an immediate market rally followed by short-term profit-taking. In such a scenario, he expects high single-digit or low double-digit returns for Nifty this year. In case PM Modi-led BJP wins 260-290 seats, slight profits may be recorded in the stock market in the short term. High single-digit stock returns are likely for this year, Bernstein said. If the BJP wins 240-260 seats, the benefits will be moderate to high in the short term. High single-digit stock returns for this year are still likely, he added. At the same time, if the BJP wins fewer than 240 seats, we will see a return of populism and big profits in the short term. In such a scenario, low or negligible returns for markets this year are likely, Bernstein said. “In our view, the sectors that will lead are infrastructure, manufacturing, domestic cyclical sectors, some financial services and public enterprises in general. Consumer and IT will lag behind. SMEs could do better than large caps for a few days,” Bernstein said. Bernstein said the government's role in facilitating orderly investment is important; therefore, a return of the NDA is favorable for this, while a change would likely result in haphazard growth with the risk of a shorter up cycle with structural challenges subsequently for those related to investments. “Conversely, consumption could be more favorable in the event that opposition strengthens, at least in the short term. The downsides will be high inflation and off-target fiscal discipline,” Bernstein said. The jobs problem will likely only be resolved in the long term, as the focus remains on manufacturing, but a sudden regime change could solve this problem directly through public employment – while the FDI and manufacturing surge are slowing, the report said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock information for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

