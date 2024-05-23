Erdogan's approval rating falls below 40 percent: survey





May 23, 2024 – 12:45 AMMT PanARMENIAN.Net – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suffered a loss in his popularity rating, which fell below 40 percent, in line with the decline in public support for his party in the last elections on March 31, Turkish Minute. reports citing the results of a recent survey. Ankara-based MetroPoll announced the results of its monthly survey “The Pulse of Turkey” for April, detailing the approval ratings of Turkish politicians. The survey was conducted among 2,235 people in 28 provinces between April 17 and 24. A total of 53.4 percent of respondents said they disapprove of the performance of Erdogan, who was elected for another term in the May 2023 presidential election. Many associate Erdogan's declining popularity with the country's deteriorating economic situation, where inflation stands at around 70 percent, making it difficult for Turks to even meet their needs. fundamental. At the top of the list is the mayor of Ankara, Mansur Yavas, from the Republican People's Party (CHP), the main opposition party, which was re-elected by a wide margin over the AKP candidate for mayor in the local elections from March 31. Yavas has an approval rating of 65.8 percent, the highest he has enjoyed so far. He is followed by the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamolu, also from the CHP, and elected for his second term on March 31. Imamoglu's approval rating stands at 52.8 percent. The two mayors are considered the main rivals of President Erdogan, whose party suffered its worst defeat since its creation on March 31.

