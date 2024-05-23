Donald Trump falsely and scandalously claims that Biden was ready to shoot him during the Mar-a-Lago raid





Donald Trump falsely claimed Tuesday that Joe Biden was prepared to shoot him during the 2022 FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, a reckless assertion that the Washington Post called an extraordinary distortion of a standard FBI policy on use of deadly force during such an operation. operations.

The subject line of a fundraising email, sent by the campaign and signed by Trump, read: They were allowed to shoot me! Referring to the Biden administration, the email stated: “You know they just want to do the unthinkable. Joe Biden was locked and loaded, ready to take me out and put my family in danger. Meanwhile, Trump wrote on Truth Social: Crooked Joe Biden's DOJ, in its illegal and unconstitutional raid on Mar-a-Lago, AUTHORIZED THE FBI TO USE DEADLY (LEAD) FORCE.

Biden's DOJ and FBI planned to assassinate President Trump and gave the green light, Marjorie Taylor Greene on X outrageously echoed.

Trump and Greene, as the Post noted, appear to have referenced, albeit in a completely twisted manner, a law enforcement document that was released in court filings Tuesday, which detailed the FBI's plans for the court-authorized search at Mar-a-Lago. where it was believed (and proven) that the ex-president had accumulated classified documents. (He has since been charged with willful withholding of national defense information and conspiracy to obstruct justice, to which he has pleaded not guilty.) One page of the document contains a policy statement regarding the use of force deadly force, and it notes that this force can only be used if an officer or other person faces imminent danger of death or serious injury. In other words, the document states that the FBI cannot use deadly force unless threatened with death or serious injury.

In a statement, the FBI told the Post that it followed standard protocol during this search, as we do with all search warrants, which includes a standard policy statement limiting the use of deadly force. No one has ordered additional measures to be taken and there have been no deviations from the norm in this area.

Beyond the fact that the document in question in no way confirms Trump's assertions, the ex-president also omitted extremely essential details in his ravings, such as the fact that he was not actually in Mar-a -Lago on the day of research. And that, as the Post previously reported, the FBI deliberately chose a day when he would not be there in order to avoid a confrontation. The Secret Service, which always provides security information to Trump, also received advance notice of the search.

Is it really surprising that Trump and his allies would say something that is blatantly false? Of course not; This is average for the course. But this particular lie is particularly disturbing because of how far the ex-president's supporters can go when they believe because he told them he was wronged.

Asked about the document outlining the deadly force policy and what the ex-president said in the email and online, a Trump spokeswoman accused the Post of engaging in an attempt sickening to cover Joe Biden, adding in his email: The good news is that Americans are not buying the pro-Democratic, pro-Biden election-interfering propaganda that the Washington Post is constantly selling.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/story/donald-trump-falsely-and-outrageously-claims-biden-was-ready-to-shoot-him-during-mar-a-lago-raid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos