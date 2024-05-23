Raïssi: a brief presidency with a lasting legacy

MADRID- In the early hours of May 20, Iranian media reported the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Governor of East Azerbaijan Province Malek Rahmati, Representative of the Leaders in the province, Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, and the head of the president's security services.

The announcement of this tragic loss was made 16 hours after the loss of contact with the helicopter which was bringing them back from an inauguration ceremony of a water dam project with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Saturday 19. At least 73 rapid response and rescue teams were deployed for search operations. Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey also participated in these research efforts.

The Iranian cabinet issued an official statement saying: “The beloved President of Iran, Ayatollah Raisi, was martyred on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shiite imam. The president, tireless and hardworking, made the ultimate decision. sacrifice in his journey in the service of his nation.

In his message of condolences to the nation, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei highlighted President Raisi's dedication to public service. According to Khamenei, “the beloved President Raisi did not experience any fatigue. In this painful incident, the Iranian people lost a sincere, dedicated and valuable servant. For him, the welfare and satisfaction of the people, reflecting divine satisfaction, prevailed. above all.” Furthermore, in the same message of condolences, the Leader declared five days of national mourning.

As soon as the death of the president and his companions was confirmed, several international political leaders began to express their condolences.

Speaking from Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said: “Our thoughts and hearts are with Iran at this time. » Furthermore, he noted that President Ebrahim Raïssi and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian “are known as true and reliable friends of Russia.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping called Raisi's “tragic death” a “great loss for the Iranian people.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic death” of Raisi, Amir Abdollahian, and the delegation accompanying him, who were returning from an official trip to Azerbaijan. “My deepest condolences to their families and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sadness.”

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences “for this terrible loss” and said: “The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with its usual courage.”

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who met with the Iranian delegation a few hours before the accident, said he was “deeply shocked by the news of the tragic loss suffered by our friend and sister Islamic Republic of Iran and its people.” , in a statement addressed to Ayatollah Ali. Khamenei.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “I remember my brother, President Raisi, with all respect and gratitude,” referring to the deceased Iranian president.

From Iraq, President Abdul Latif al-Rashid said in a statement: “Our sincere condolences and sympathies to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, as well as to the leaders and people of the Republic Islamic. We affirm that Iraq stands with him. the Iranian people in this difficult time. »

King Abdullah II of Jordan, President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed and Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani also extended their sincere condolences to the Islamic Republic.

For its part, Lebanon announced three days of national mourning for the deaths of Raïssi, Amir Abdollahian and the rest of his team.

Particular mention should be made of the condolences expressed by members of the Axis of Resistance.

The Palestinian group Hamas expressed gratitude for President Raisi's support for the Palestinian resistance, as well as his “tireless solidarity with the Palestinians.”

On the other hand, Hezbollah expressed in a statement its “deepest condolences and feelings of sympathy” to the Iranian leader and the people in these moments of sadness. The statement added: “We have known His Eminence, the martyred president, closely for a long time. He was a big brother to us, a strong supporter and ardent defender of our causes and those of the nation, particularly Jerusalem and Palestine. and a protector of resistance movements and their fighters in all the positions of responsibility he assumed.

Mohammad Ali al-Houthi of the Yemeni resistance movement Ansarallah expressed “his deepest condolences to the Iranian people, Iranian leaders and families.” [of the victims]”.

Finally, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad expressed his condolences to the Supreme Leader, the government and the people of Iran, calling him a “martyr of duty” and affirming his solidarity with the families of all victims of the accident.

This legacy of unwavering support for the Axis of Resistance in its fight against Zionist colonial occupation and Western military presence in the region characterized the brief presidency of Raisi and his government team, which took office in 2021. During During this period, the main priority of Raisi's government was to support the Palestinian anti-colonial cause. Since the 2021 election campaign, the Palestinian issue has been one of the most important issues in his political vision.

As Ivan Kesic recalls in an article published on Press TV, during the inauguration ceremony in August 2021, President Raisi described Iran's support for the oppressed people of Palestine as a clear example of the true friendship of the people Iranian towards Palestine.

This friendship was once again manifested in the support given to the Palestinian resistance movements after Hamas launched its operation against the Zionist Entity on October 7. At that time, Raisi confirmed “Iranian support for the self-defense of the Palestinian nation. The Zionist regime and its supporters are responsible for endangering the security of nations in the region and must be held accountable.”

Another key moment, in terms of speeches, of President Raïssi's mandate was his participation in the emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in November 2023. During this meeting , Raisi unequivocally condemned the genocide in Gaza and urged the international community to boycott the Zionist regime, which he called “the illegitimate offspring of the United States.” Stressing the need to maintain an ummatic policy distinguishing between friends and enemies, President Raisi demanded that the rest of the Islamic countries fully support the Palestinian demands in their fight against Zionist colonialism.

We can therefore affirm that all the political action of the government led by President Raïssi has highlighted the centrality of Palestine in the political discourse of the Islamic Republic and as a meeting point for the entire Islamic community. In this sense, Raisi's speech on the importance of Palestine can be linked to the Ummatic vision expressed by the leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, who considers the Palestinian cause as the fundamental issue of the Ummah.

Finally, it is important to remember that according to Article 131 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic, in the event of the death of the President, his responsibilities will be transferred to the First Vice President with the approval of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution. . After 50 days, the country will hold elections and choose a new president.

This demonstrates that, although the death of Raisi and the rest of his companions is a tragedy for the country, the institutional architecture of the Islamic Republic is strong enough to absorb the impact and continue its political functions without considerable alterations.