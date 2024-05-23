Siddaramaiah to Prime Minister Narendra Modi





New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday wrote another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to cancel the diplomatic passport of suspended Janata Dal secular MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of abuse sexual assault on several women. In his letter, Mr Siddaramaiah said it was “shameful” that Prajwal Revanna, who was recruited by Prime Minister Modi-led NDA from Hassan Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka, had fled to Germany on April 27 using his diplomatic passport. He fled the country soon after news of his “heinous actions came to light and just hours before the first case was filed against him”, the Congress leader told PM Modi. “He abused his diplomatic privileges to flee the country and escape criminal prosecution,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said. According to sources, the Ministry of External Affairs has also received a letter from the Karnataka government for cancellation of Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport. The Karnataka Chief Minister said it was “very worrying that Prajwal Revanna has managed to remain in hiding till date” despite the issuance of a lookout circular and a Blue Corner notice against him. “It is disheartening that my previous letter raising similar concerns on the matter has not, to my knowledge, been acted upon despite the seriousness of the situation,” said Mr Siddaramaiah, who made a similar appeal to the Prime Minister Modi earlier this month. added. Urging Prime Minister Modi to look into this matter with “utmost seriousness”, he asked him to take necessary steps to cancel the diplomatic passport of the 33-year-old MP. Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case Prajwal Revanna, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and the son of Karnataka MP HD Revanna, is facing charges for several cases of sexual abuse of women. Explicit video clips showing Prajwal Revanna sexually abusing several women began circulating in Hassan last month, following which the Karnataka government constituted a team to probe the crime allegedly involving the MP. He reportedly left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to the polls.

