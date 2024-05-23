Gaza atrocities won't stop if Western powers back Netanyahu (Erdoan)





ANKARA President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said more conflicts await the world if Western powers continue to support Israel despite all its atrocities against the Palestinian people. “We cannot prevent the massacres in Palestine as long as Western powers continue to support Netanyahu, despite his arrogance and recklessness. If Zionist expansionism continues like this, I tell you frankly, our world is subject to new conflicts.” , Erdoan said on May 23 at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara. Stressing that tensions with Iran last month were only a sign of more serious conflicts, Erdoan criticized Israel for its attacks on Lebanon and other countries in the region, calling for an end to the Israeli regime for avoid further bloodshed. He asserts that despite Israel's 76 years of bloodshed and disregard for international law, Western powers continue to protect it, emphasizing the double standards that favor Israel and emphasizing the need for justice and accountability for crimes committed in Gaza. Erdoan further said that countries that provide logistical and military support to Israel are complicit in the massacres carried out by Israel. Stating that Trkiye has taken various measures, including sending humanitarian aid to Gaza, stopping import and export transactions with Israel, and intensifying diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire, Erdoan said the meetings and talks with foreign leaders are aimed at “recognition of the State of Gaza.” Palestine and cessation of massacres in Gaza. Erdoan said Israel has lost the war in the eyes of humanity and that the Palestinian cause will strengthen globally, leading to the creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. “Israeli forces have transformed Gaza, which was already an open-air prison due to the blockade, into a children's cemetery over the past 229 days,” he said. Erdoan also expressed Trkiye's satisfaction with the decision of Norway, Ireland and Spain to recognize Palestine, saying: “On behalf of myself and my nation, we express our gratitude to the leaders of these three countries for their conscientious decision on the right side of history. “ “We urge countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to do so without further delay,” he added. The decision to recognize the State of Palestine comes as Israel continues its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the 'enclave. The United States and most Western European countries have said they are ready to one day recognize a Palestinian state, but not before agreement is reached on thorny issues such as final borders and status. of Jerusalem. But after Israel's retaliatory campaign in Gaza, diplomats are reconsidering once-controversial ideas. Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 35,700 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to the Hamas-controlled territory's health ministry. According to the Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the occupied West Bank, 142 of the 193 UN member countries already recognize a Palestinian state.

