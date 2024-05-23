The INDIA bloc is the symbol of all the evil in the country: PM Modi | News from India







Today, Congress accepted that the system implemented by his grandmother and father during their rule was against SC, ST and OBC, Modi said while referring to a viral video in which Rahul purportedly quotes his credentials as someone who has seen the working of the system like the grandson and son of prime ministers also during the UPA era to say that it was aligned against the lower castes.

For the Prime Minister whom Rahul has been accused of being pro-elite, the video was a real achievement and he took full advantage of it by addressing a large rally in Dwarka here in support of the BJP candidates for the seven seats of Delhi. This was a combative prime minister who exuded confidence in the BJP's chances of securing a third term and claimed that the INDIA bloc had already lost elections.

The country realized that a vote in favor of the INDIA bloc would be a waste. Every vote is a commitment to Vikshit Bharat, Modi said, and asserted that according to the mood of India, a strong NDA government led by the BJP has already been assured in over 400 seats where polling has been completed in during the first five phases. The reference to the video was part of a large-scale attack on the AAP-Congress electoral alliance that saw it attack INDIA bloc partners on

Building on his attack on the Congress for seeking to impose a Muslim quota in public procurement and tenders, institutional credit and employment, Modi referred to the Calcutta High Court order removing the list of OBCs prepared by the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal which had included over 60 Muslim castes without consulting the State Commission on Backward Classes to repeat its claim that it was the INDIA bloc which was communal . He also cited the conversion of Jamia Millia Islamia under the Congress-led UPA from a central university to a minority institution with no obligation to reserve seats and jobs for SC/STs and OBCs. Criticizing the opposition, especially the Congress, for accusing him of communalism every time he mentioned Muslims, Modi said the opposition's policy of minority appeasement had crossed all limits. He also referred to Congress leader Salman Khurshid's claim that Sonia Gandhi broke down after seeing the bodies of Indian Mujahideen terrorists killed in a gunfight with Delhi Police at Batla House in 2008.

The Congress and INDIA bloc parties have three things in their blood: they are communal, casteist and parivaar wadi, as he said the BJP's development model is nation first. The speed and scale that India needs, only a BJP government can guarantee, the Prime Minister said. It is time to recognize the faces that have cheated the Indian constitution and hurt secular sentiments, and I want my Muslim brothers to see it too. In Delhi, Sikh brothers were burned alive with tires on their necks. Every partner in Congress is complicit in the Sikh riots. They have cheated SC, ST, OBC, Dalit, Adivasi of their rights in higher education. The famous Jamia Millia Islamia, which functioned as a central university with reservation, was transformed into a minority institution in 2011 by the Manmohan Singh government to win elections in 2014, granting 50% reservation to Muslims and denying admissions to SC, ST, OBC, he added.

Reacting to Modis' speech, the AAP, in a statement, said the BJP's claims of fighting corruption were laughable. Any corrupt person can join the BJP and be absolved of all their crimes, it is claimed. The party also accused the BJP of masterminding a Rs 8,000-crore electoral bond scam, which it claimed was the biggest in Indian history. AAP also claimed that the alcohol case was false. He added that Prime Minister Modi had not fulfilled any of his promises. Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/india-bloc-symbol-of-all-evil-in-country-pm-modi/articleshow/110348007.cms

