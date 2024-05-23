Haley will vote for the Trump chaos she once decried





CNN-

The political calculus has changed again for Nikki Haley.

Not long ago, the former governor of South Carolina claimed that Donald Trump was too old, too chaotic, too unhinged and too prone to tantrums to be president again and said he could not not beat President Joe Biden.

I don't feel the need to kiss the ring, Haley said in February before suspending her primary campaign. My political future does not worry us.

But on Wednesday, she brought the implicit approval that everyone knew would come sooner or later. Haley said that while Trump hasn't been perfect on the issues he cares about, like foreign policy and the national debt, Biden has been a disaster.

So I will vote for Trump, said the former US ambassador to the United Nations, who served in the former president's cabinet.

After a friendly photoshoot in front of the Oval Office fireplace, she quit her job in 2018 before she could be tarnished by her association with Trump's mayhem. As 2024 loomed on the calendar, Haley said she wouldn't run for president against her former boss, but she did so anyway in the face of Trump's continued fury.

Before losing his home state's primary to Trump earlier this year, Haley lashed out at Republicans who supported Trump despite their private despair about him. In politics, the herd mentality is extremely strong, she says. Many Republican politicians have given in to this. Of course, many of the politicians who now publicly support Trump privately fear him. They know what a disaster he has been and will continue to be for our party. They're just too scared to say it out loud.

Now Haley is saying out loud that she's voting for Trump. But she had little choice but to join the herd if she wants a future in a party dominated by its presumptive candidate. There's little one can do to emulate former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a former rising star in the Republican Party who has become an example of what happens to conservative foreign policy hawks who refuse to temper warnings that Trump is a danger to democracy.

All indications are that Haley wants to run for president again once Trump finally leaves the stage. Repudiating him now would therefore serve no personal political purpose, other than ending his career as a matter of principle. History might applaud his altruism, but power would likely remain out of his reach.

Haley's decision will reinforce the impression that she always takes the political path most advantageous to her ambitions. But if Biden wins in November, she can say she predicted Trump would lose. If a second Trump term is a disaster, she officially predicts chaos. She might then be able to try to return the Republican Party to pre-Trump positions on foreign policy and the economy that seem closest to her own beliefs, even if she often in 2024 appeared to be auditioning for leadership. 'a party that does not do this. exist in any recognizable form.

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, who said Trump should no longer be allowed near the White House, said he was disappointed by Haley's decision. I think she obviously made a political calculation that it was in her interest to support Donald Trump, Bolton told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday.

Haley, who won Vermont and Washington, D.C., is not the only young GOP presidential candidate who still dreams of the White House undergoing such a transformation. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lashed out at Trump when his own campaign collapsed in cold Iowa in January, then endorsed him far more quickly than Haley did during his exit from the race .

During her campaign, Haley argued that Biden, who is 81, and Trump, who turns 78 next month, were both too old to be president and called for cognitive testing for candidates over 75 years. But his decision to focus solely on Biden's responsibilities on Wednesday. raises the question of whether her voters will follow her in Trump's direction.

Since she suspended her campaign, tens of thousands of voters in the Republican primaries have continued to vote for her. That support is the living legacy of a campaign in which she established herself as a vessel for Republicans who disdain Trump and wanted another candidate. Haley was particularly strong in suburban areas where the ex-president has struggled the most. And the Biden campaign has signaled that it will compete for this bloc of wavering Republican voters in November. There will always be a place for Haley's voters in my campaign, the president said at a fundraiser in the swing state of Georgia this weekend.

However, many of Haley's voters told events in New Hampshire and Iowa earlier this year that while they preferred her, they would likely remain loyal to their party as loyal Republicans if Trump beat her to office. at the inauguration. In this sense, Haley's decision, while brimming with political expediency, may be one that many of her supporters are also grappling with.

Choosing which Republicans dislike Trump and are considering Biden is a more complex question in this election than the last. Today, Biden is the incumbent president with a list of accomplishments and policies that directly contradict the core beliefs of many Republicans, particularly on foreign policy and the economy. Memories of the chaos of the Trump administration have also faded. Mainstream Republicans on national security may also view global war and chaos and Biden's growing feud with a right-wing Israeli prime minister as a reason not to change their vote. Many Republicans are making the same calculation because the Biden administration's performance has been abysmal, Bolton said.

Haley said she would not vote for Trump during a speech at the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank in Washington, in her first major political speech since suspending her Republican presidential campaign.

His announcement during a question-and-answer session seemed illogical. She had just given an uncompromising speech mixing the hawkishness of Ronald Reagan on the Cold War with the neoconservative notes of the Bush administration, but she promised to vote for a former president who eviscerated both codes of foreign policy of the GOP with his strategy America First. Haley argued that she wanted to vote for a candidate who would support our allies, hold our enemies accountable, and secure the border. But during his first term, Trump often cozied up to U.S. enemies like Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean tyrant Kim Jong Un and spent four years berating U.S. allies in Europe and in Asia for hijacking the United States.

Biden, by contrast, has reinvigorated and expanded America's alliances, particularly NATO, which Trump despises. The Western alliance has more leadership today than it has at any time since the end of the Cold War. And Trump may talk a good game on immigration, but he recently derailed the most conservative border bill in decades, apparently because he wanted to deprive Biden of an election victory and preserve his narrative of 'a nation under siege.

The lukewarm nature of Haley's support for Trump leaves some questions, including whether she will agree to campaign for him and whether she will get her voters to support him. While saying she wouldn't vote for the ex-president, Haley urged him to take steps to reach out to his constituents. Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me, and not assume they will just be with him. And I sincerely hope he does, she said. Trump made no effort to appeal to Haley voters during the march to the nomination, despite his urgent need to court suburban voters. And he was quick to recently deny reports that the former South Carolina governor could be on his shortlist for the vice presidential nomination.

But any compromise between the two political foes would be a reminder that it's best not to take what happens in presidential primary campaigns too seriously. Haley, after all, went from one extreme to the other during her candidacy. She spent months condemning Trump, who sought to overturn the 2020 election to stay in power. Like other Republican candidates, she has failed to solve the conundrum of how to run against the ex-president, who is still very popular with base voters, while avoiding alienating his supporters . When she completely turned against Trump in the middle of the New Hampshire snows, it was a last resort, as it became clear she had no path to the nomination.

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on February 1, Haley said Trump had experienced moments of confusion in the preceding days and chastised the ex-president for his tantrum the night of his victory in the Democratic primary. New Hampshire when he tried to push her out of the election. race. During an appearance in Columbia, South Carolina, Haley asked an audience: Do you really think he's going to win against Joe Biden when he's spending so much on legal fees? He is not. On February 12, Haley told Tapper that Trump was completely unhinged and accused the former president of siding with Putin over NATO members.

Rightly or wrongly, chaos ensues (Trump), Haley complained at almost every event. We have too much division in this country and too many threats around the world to find ourselves in chaos again.

But this is the chaos we will vote for in November.

