Imran Khan says his daughter Imara lives with him Thursday to Sunday and wonders what will happen when he starts working again | Bollywood News





Former actor Imran Khan said that he does not engage in any professional responsibilities from Thursday to Sunday as that is when his daughter Imara comes to live with him. Imran shares custody of Imara with his ex-wife, Avantika Malik. In an interview, he said that if and when he starts working as an actor again, this arrangement would “go down the drain”, but he prefers not to worry about that at the moment.

In an interview with Zoom Entertainment, he said, “From Thursday to Sunday, I don't work because those are the days I have my daughter with me. Because I have to take her to school, get her ready, be there and do all these things, I don't work Thursday through Sunday. I only work Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. If I start shooting for something, it will come down to chance, but woh kal dekha jayega (I will cross that bridge when I come to it).

Also Read – Imran Khan says he hand-customized a Volkswagen Polo after selling Ferrari, taught himself 3D modeling and designed his new home

Imran's last film was Katti Batti in 2015. He spent the next few years out of the public eye, taking care of his mental health after being diagnosed with depression. He re-emerged into public life in recent months after discovering that his fans were eager to see him back on the big screen and that he is now open to taking on acting roles. In the same interview, he said he would like to play “softer” roles compared to the kind of bloody action that is supposed to be the flavor of the month.

Imran and Avantika started dating when they were still teenagers and finalized their divorce a few years ago. He spoke about their co-parenting arrangement in an interview with Hindustan Times and said, “I do everything for Imara without a nanny. I drive her to school myself in the morning. I get it back. The limited amount of cooking I can do, I do for her. I put her to bed. And that's also something that I was very conscious of rather than going off and trying to act in films while I'm depressed. I was like, forget it. The most important thing is that she has the memory and experience that in my childhood, it was my father who drove me to school.

Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/imran-khan-says-his-daughter-imara-lives-with-him-from-thursday-to-sunday-wonders-whatll-happen-when-he-restarts-working-9346646/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos