Tories must put Boris Johnson 'front and center' to secure election victory, expert says | Politics | News





Rishi Sunak will have to offer Boris Johnson a key role in its General election campaign to help Conservative party ensure victory, one expert suggested. Dr Andrew Roe-Crines said Express.co.uk the Conservative Party will have to bring back Mr Johnson and place him at the center of its election campaign. The lecturer in British politics at the University of Liverpool said: “To secure a victory, [Rishi Sunak] must show the country that conservatives are united behind a positive vision. To do this, they must use all their talents to speak to all audiences across the country. “This includes Boris speaking to his support base and Rishi speaking to his. With the Conservatives already appearing divided, the show of unity would at least show voters that despite their differences, they are all united behind an essentially Conservative vision , with the first principle being the conservation of power Other disputes and arguments are secondary to this overarching goal. The Prime Minister kicked off the July 4 general elections on Wednesday May 22, making the announcement in front of Number 10 in the rain.

Minutes after the election was announced, Mr Johnson's spokesperson said only that the former prime minister “strongly supports the Conservatives as always and encourages everyone to do the same”. Mr Sunak has previously said he felt proud of his and Mr Johnson's work in government, telling ITV they had worked well together, although there were “well-documented differences”. Dr Roe-Crines said polls had consistently painted a difficult picture for the Conservatives since Mr Johnson's impeachment, suggesting this was not the solution to the problem the party was trying to solve. He added: “There is a sense of defeatism emanating from the Tory leadership and which campaigners are aware of, which can be demotivating and damage the fortunes and prospects of the Tories.” Oliver Booth, a Conservative Party expert at the University of Leeds, argued that he did not see Mr Johnson working alongside Mr Sunak for two reasons. He said this was due, firstly, to bitterness over Mr Sunak's role in Mr Johnson's downfall and, secondly, that in his view he did not believe Mr Johnson would take the trouble to campaign for a losing side. It was the former chancellor's resignation that foreshadowed Mr Johnson would lose the keys to Downing Street amid a massive revolt by ministers against his leadership.

This is despite Mr Johnson leading the Conservatives to an 80-seat majority in the 2019 general election – the party's best result in three decades. Mr Booth highlighted figures for Conservative voters who changed their voting intention to another party, which he said showed Mr Johnson's net favorability rating (-31) was less bad than that of Mr. Sunak (-51). Among voters abandoning the Conservatives for Labor and the Liberal Democrats, Mr Sunak fared better than Mr Johnson, with -44 and -66 respectively. For those opting for Reform UK, Mr Johnson's favorability rating is +14, compared to -60 for Mr Sunak, according to figures cited by Mr Booth. Mr Booth said: “The argument for Johnson returning would be that he could win back right-wing voters. However, this would come at a cost to left-wing voters. the numbers are not enough to make Johnson's return a convincing electoral calculation. Sunak will rely on tax cuts and immigration to shore up the Conservative base. » He added, however, that we can never rule out Mr Johnson's return at some point in the future.

Dr Roe-Crines argued that Mr Sunak will need to run a well-oiled campaign with a message clear enough to convince members of the public that he can provide the stability they crave and be able to galvanize the Conservatives so that campaigners and candidates can reach voters at their doorstep. . Both experts agreed that Mr Sunak will need to draw a clear line between tax and immigration to ensure key Conservative voters turn out on July 4. Mr Booth said the Conservatives needed to appeal to the centrist voters who helped them win in 2015 and consolidate their base vote. He said: “These are older, wealthier voters who are used to voting Conservative. The core vote is opposed to supporting Labor or the Lib Dems; Sunak needs a clear line of demarcation on taxation and immigration to guarantee their participation.” Dr Roe-Crines said offering tax cuts would be a good way to give voters a positive feeling, particularly in the areas of income tax and national insurance where voters will be able to notice the change. Mr Booth said he expects a classic “incumbent versus opposition” campaign. He also suggested reports Tory rebels send letters of censure to Sir Graham Brady attempting to change leaders would only harm the stability the party presents to voters. That of Nigel Farage deciding not to run will be a relief for Mr Sunakbut it will not be “a game changer”, Mr Booth added.

