Imran Khan opens up on his incomprehension for the animal content of Ranbir Kapoor film – Exclusive





Imran Khan Opens Up About Being Misunderstood For Animal Content – ​​Exclusive

Imran Khan left the film industry after his film Katti Batti (2015), also starring Kangana Ranaut, failed to do wonders at the box office. Since then, fans of the Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu actor have been waiting for his comeback on the big screen. Recently, Imran made headlines after he said in an interview that “the glamorization, fetishization and sexualization of violence makes him uncomfortable.” Although he didn't name any film, netizens pointed out that he was talking about Ranbir Kapoor's 2023 film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, speaking exclusively to Zoom, Imran Khan said he was referring to himself and a role he was previously offered to play. WATCH IMRAN’S FULL INTERVIEW BELOW HERE:

Imran Khan clarifies his statement

Imran Khan tells us that Abbas Tyrewala once offered him a spy show that had a lot of violence. Therefore, he was not very keen on doing it and that is what he meant by his viral statement. Imran tells us, “I was talking about a role that was offered to me. People like to take these things and make them something else. I would never criticize another person's film in public. I consider it disrespectful. I was raised in such a way that I would praise in public and criticize in private. If you must criticize a person, do it on a private level.

The actor adds: “Frankly, I was talking about the fact that last year I had started conversations with Abbas Tyrewala to star in a series that he was filming. It was set against the backdrop of espionage. Ultimately, the series fell but I was talking about my “

The illustrious career of Imran Khan

Imran Khan started by appearing as a child artist in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Khan made his acting debut as the lead character in 2008 with the romantic comedy Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. He has acted in a number of commercially successful films such as I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu.

