Jailed former PM Imran Khan calls for live broadcast, personal participation in South Carolina NAB hearing





Islamabad, May 23: Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan has requested a personal appearance and live telecast of the Supreme Court proceedings regarding his petition to quash the amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance introduced by the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has filed a petition in the top court in the matter through Adiala jail authorities, Dawn News quoted his lawyer as saying. Khan, 71, appeared a week earlier before the top court via video link as a petitioner in the case. but was not given a chance to speak.Speaking to reporters after the hearing in the £190 million corruption case, the cricketer-turned-politician said: I have a match on May 30 in the Supreme Court.The cricketer-turned-politician is currently imprisoned in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi while serving several sentences in the Toshakana, un-Islamic marriage and encryption cases. The PTI founding president said he was convicted three times before the February 8 elections, but people voted for his party despite all the negative propaganda. They thought the PTI would avoid elections; however, the returning officers of Islamabad were on the run, he said, claiming that his party had won the elections in Islamabad by a large margin. The former prime minister argued that the electoral courts should have delivered their verdict now, given that it has been more than three months since the general election. Khan said he knew who was responsible for the attack on Raoof Hassan, PTI information secretary, and the incident reveals that the system is controlled by force and intimidation. He called on his party to prepare for street protests in response to the attack on the PTI leader. Khan explained that the PTI is exercising restraint due to the fragile state of the economy, which cannot withstand large-scale protests. However, he hinted that the party would respond in the next budget session. He commended judges for upholding the rule of law and observed that the judiciary is finally freeing itself from the shackles of fear, demonstrating its independence and commitment to justice. he used the funds generated from the sale of Toshakhana gifts to build the road to Banigala. (Agencies)

