Imran Khan castigates after Raoof Hassan attack





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan is lashing out following a heinous assassination attempt on his party member Raoof Hassan.

In a tweet on X yesterday, Imran Khan said: “Enough is enough now.” He said that despite two years of persecution, they have been patient. However, there is a limit to everything. Several party members who met Imran Khan said he was extremely furious over the attack on Raoof Hassan.

During the last two darkest years in Pakistan's history, the political persecution of the PTI continued with impunity. We have been subjected to the forbidden tool of war of collective punishment: our homes have been raped, our people have been killed and tortured, our businesses have been destroyed and even the elderly and children have not been savings. For the sake of Pakistan, we have been very patient so far. But ENOUGH IS ENOUGH NOW!! The heinous attack on Rauf Hassan is very inciting and demonstrates once again that the powerful are unwilling to accept dissent, preferring to resort to cowardly tactics rather than tackling the underlying issues.”

“I have also repeatedly emphasized that economic stability cannot be achieved without political stability, and the last two years have shown how the economic conditions of the common man have deteriorated when an effective government has been ousted by the military establishment and its puppets have been installed. “, said Imran Khan.

Addressing the audience, he said it was time to take to the streets now. He charged his party with mobilizing workers and organizing congresses and public rallies.

Read more: PTI calls for judicial probe on May 9, calls ISPR statement contradictory

“Message for my nation: we must now be ready to fight concretely against this fascist mafia. I request all of you, the central leadership of the party, the central, provincial and local organizations of the party, members, workers, supporters and the common man to wait for my call for street agitation” , he declared in the conclusion of his message.

