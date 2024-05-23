Senior civil servant apologizes for 'crude' Covid messages





Messages criticizing Boris Johnson and his Downing Street colleagues were “crude, snapshot” expressions and not the reality of the government's response to the pandemic, the cabinet secretary has told the Covid-19 inquiry. Simon Case sent WhatsApps saying Mr Johnson “can’t lead” and calling those responsible “pygmies” at the height of the pandemic. At the time, Mr Case was the prime minister's principal adviser. Addressing the Covid inquiry on Thursday, Britain's most senior civil servant said he “deeply regrets” the messages. Mr. Case's role in the pandemic and the scandals that followed have come under increased scrutiny over the past year. He was absent from the hearings when other senior Westminster officials gave evidence due to sick leave.

In WhatsApp messages disclosed to the inquiry, Mr Case said: Boris Johnson, then Prime Minister, “cannot lead” and “changes strategic direction every day”

Mr Johnson and 'the people he chooses to surround himself with are fundamentally savage'

“I have never seen a group of people less well equipped to lead a country,” in a message to Mark Sedwill, who was then head of the civil service.

I found it “hilarious” that travelers were forced to isolate in quarantine hotels and had “no sympathy” for bankrupt airlines.

Called Mr Johnson a 'distrustful character', expressing concerns that the public would not follow isolation rules under his watch When interviewed, Mr. Case said: “These are very raw, instantaneous human expressions – they are not the whole story but I recognize that they are part of it. “Many of them are now demanding an apology for the things I said and the way I expressed myself.” “These are examples that I obviously deeply regret today, having expressed my current frustrations with the former Prime Minister.” He admitted his WhatsApp message “Crisis + pygmies = toxic behavior” was probably a comment on the abilities of members of the Cabinet Office and Number 10. Civil servants are being “pulled to pieces” by poor work practices, including duplication of effort and overlapping meetings, he said. “Competent people worked incredibly hard in impossible circumstances, with choices for which there seemed never to be a right answer,” he said. “But because of the lack of teamwork and the difficult atmosphere, we were trying to manage everything from the center of government, trying to manage the response to a global pandemic.” The Covid-19 inquiry began in June 2022. Mr Case's evidence concludes the Module 2 hearings, which focus on decision-making and political governance in the UK.

Unusually for a cabinet secretary, Mr Case has made headlines over the past two years for his role during the pandemic and controversies involving Rishi Sunak's leadership. These included agreeing an 800,000 credit facility to Mr Johnson and questions about what he knew about an HMRC investigation into Nadhim Zahawi's tax affairs. For his allies, Mr. Case is considered a very efficient civil servant, perfectly aware of his duties. But his detractors accuse him of failing to vigorously challenge the prime ministers for whom he worked.

