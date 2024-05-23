Imran Khan reveals how he manages to co-parent his daughter, Imara: 'Thursday to Sunday…'





Imran Khan left magic for Indian audiences with his film, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, and the way he pulled off the 'soft boy' look. He is the first Bollywood actor for whom the entire internet went crazy with the hashtag 'Laut Aao Imran'. And the actor also granted his fans' wish by announcing his return. Talking about his personal life, Imran Khan, married to Avantika Malik, separated in 2019. However, the ex-couple co-parent their daughter, Imara.

Imran Khan revealed how he takes care of his daughter, Imara as a single father

Recently, in a Zoom interview, Imran Khan spoke about his days and how he is especially keen to take care of his daughter, Imara, as well as his ex-wife, Avantika. He revealed that Imara stays with him from Thursday to Sunday and he makes sure not to work during those days as he has to drop her off to school, get her ready and be with her. He reportedly said:

“Thursday to Sunday I don't work, those are the days I have my daughter with me, so because I have to take her to school, get her ready, be there and do all these things. I I don't work Thursday to Sunday, I only work Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Like when I start shooting for something, things will play out, by fir dekha jayega.

During the same interview, Imran said that he was very similar to his mamu, Aamir Khan, as they did not accept a lot of money for doing appearances, ramp shows and other things. He added that his family has the same tendency, his other uncle Mansoor Khan has also been the same, as he did four films, left the city and moved to Coonoor. He said:

“It's kind of a family trend – Aamir or my uncle Mansoor. Mansoor, famous after doing four films, left the city and settled in Coonoor. I could say, yeh thodi khandaani bimaari hai (it's a family illness). A bit of disengagement and disenchantment that many people value so much, for us in my family, that's what I saw and that's how I was raised without putting of value in these things. It comes and goes like a tide. You don't put your part in it, you put your part in your film.

When Imran Khan left his bungalow to 'get ready' for his daughter, Imara

In an interview with Vogue India, Imran Khan opened up for the first time about the reason why he left acting. He said he went through a difficult time in 2016, where he felt broken from the inside. The actor said that luckily he was financially stable until he was 30. Imran also added that he did not feel excited about working as an actor and was looking for motivation and found it in his daughter, Imara.

After the birth of his daughter, Imran Khan decided to heal himself and be the “healthiest” and “strongest” version of himself for her. Imran was quoted as saying:

“I reached a low point in 2016 where I felt broken inside. Luckily, I was working in an industry that rewarded me financially, so at 30, I no longer had to worry about money. It wasn't my career at that point because I wasn't enthusiastic enough to want to work hard at it. I had recently become a father and I thought, “This is something I take seriously.” wanted to be the best version of myself for Imara I decided it was no longer my job to be an actor. Now I needed to be healthier and stronger for my daughter.

Well, Imran is definitely the coolest dad! What do you think?

