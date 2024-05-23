China builds Xi Jinping's AI chatbot to control citizens' 'thoughts, policies and actions' while US rivals are blocked





CHINA has reportedly immortalized President Xi Jinping and his values ​​in the form of an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot. The chatbot was trained on President Xi's thoughts and beliefs, according to the Financial Times, while citizens cannot use American competitors like ChatGPT. 2 The chatbot was trained on data mentioning President Xi 86,314 times Credit: AFP 2 US AI companies and products like Open AI's ChatGPT have been blocked in China Credit: Rex It's the country's big new language model, as Beijing vies with the White House for dominance of the AI ​​market. The chatbot, cleverly dubbed “Chat Xi PT”, was powered by literature provided by regulator the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the Financial Times reported, citing a person involved in the project. The CAC has spearheaded the country's rule-making regarding the use of generative AI and what it is capable of. The watchdog states that generative AI robots, like those created by Chinese companies Alibaba and Baidu, “embody core socialist values” and cannot contain any content that could subvert state power. For example, chatbots from Alibaba and Baidu typically ask users to resume the conversation when asked about sensitive topics. Explained: Generative AI Generative AI is a term used regularly these days. So, let's break it down: The term refers to a form of AI capable of generating high-quality text, images, and even videos, based on prompts given to it by humans. They achieve this because they rely on giant datasets, called large language models (LLM), which are often made up of at least a billion pieces of distinct information. Chatbots essentially regurgitate the data they were trained on over and over again, in different forms, depending on the question. When an AI robot cannot answer one of your questions, or facilitate an action, it is because it has reached the extent of its knowledge. It can, however, learn through more data training. Chinese President Xi hugs Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Beijing China's strict rules mean that large local language models cannot be trained on datasets based on the English language. Otherwise, their chatbots risk adopting values ​​deemed too Western. Instead, the new model was trained on a dataset that draws heavily on government regulations, as well as political reporting and state media. President Xi is mentioned 86,314 times in these documents. A line in one of the documents states that chatbots must ensure that in terms of thought, policy and action, we are always in step with the Party Central Committee, with General Secretary Xi Jinping at its core. » Another said: “Let us unite more closely around the Party Central Committee, with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core. » He can answer questions as President Xi, create reports, summarize information, and translate between Chinese and English. The so-called “Chat Xi PT” is currently only used in a research center under the powerful internet regulator. However, it may be made public in the future. Learn more about artificial intelligence Everything you need to know about the latest developments in artificial intelligence

