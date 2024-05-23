Nikki Haley says she will vote for Trump





In her first public appearance since abandoning her Republican presidential bid in March, Nikki Haley, the former United Nations ambassador, said Wednesday she would vote for former President Donald J. Trump, without obtain official support.

Speaking at the Hudson Institute in Washington, a conservative think tank, Ms. Haley delivered a scathing critique of President Biden and the Republicans on foreign policy. During her speech, she made no mention of the elephant in the room: Mr. Trump.

But in a fireside chat that followed, the moderator, Peter Rough, asked Ms. Haley who she thought would do a better job in the White House. Ms. Haley paused before cautiously continuing her response. As a voter, she said, she would put her priorities behind a president who supported our allies and held our enemies accountable, secured the nation's borders and reduced the national debt.

Trump has not been perfect on these policies. I have made this clear many times, she said. But Biden was a disaster. So I will vote for Trump. A few sighs were audible from the crowd as she spoke.

As Mr. Trump's longtime rival in the 2024 primary, Ms. Haley has carved out an important path for herself as the voice of Republican and independent voters seeking an alternative to the former president. Although she has been included in recent discussions about Mr. Trump's possible vice presidential nominees, he has recently all but ruled out the possibility of selecting Ms. Haley, who is also a former governor of South Carolina.

His decision to support him or not could play a central role in shaping the presidential race. Ms. Haley, who has been named the Hudson Institute's new Walter P. Stern President, has built a formidable network of major donors and has a strong base of young, college-educated voters and independents who she warned Mr. Trump, he needs to win. But she and the former president grew increasingly bitter as the primary ended.

In her conversation after the speech, she also said that Mr. Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me and not assume that they will just be with him.

Representatives for Mr. Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Biden campaign officials said Ms. Haley's remarks would not sway anti-Trump moderates and independents who reject the violence and division Mr. Trump represents. Although Ms. Haley never adopted the anti-Trump label, many have come to view her candidacy as a principled (if futile) stand against Mr. Trump and his transformation of his party.

Nothing has changed for the millions of Republican voters who continue to vote against Donald Trump in the primaries and care deeply about the future of our democracy, said Michael Tyler, communications director for Mr. Trump's reelection campaign. Biden, in a press release. . Only one candidate shares these values, and only one campaign works hard every day to earn their support: it's President Biden.

The Biden campaign has worked behind the scenes to reach Republican and high-profile Haley voters. He also plans to deploy a grassroots group with dedicated staff to organize Republican voters in key battlegrounds.

Robert Schwartz, who is leading Haley's voters for Biden PAC, said Ms. Haley's comments on Wednesday were not surprising. She has a future in Republican politics and her own personal, political and partisan reasons for maintaining ties to members of her party, he added. But he argued that his voters had entirely different calculations about what was best for the country.

I'm not going to sugarcoat it, it's bad news, Mr. Schwartz said. But that's something we expected, and in hindsight, it's actually a pretty weak endorsement.

Ms. Haley echoed many of the key themes of her campaign during her speech. She criticized Mr Biden for his withdrawal from Afghanistan and what she described as his failure to confront China and Iran. She called her recent decision to refuse a shipment of bombs to Israel stupid.

Denying them validates the completely false and destructive narrative that Israel is acting unjustly in defending itself, she said.

But she did not do the same with Mr. Trump, whom she had described as unhinged and a dangerous agent of chaos throughout his campaign. Instead, she reserved her favorite words for members of her own party, disparaging them for promoting an isolationist approach to the Ukraine-Russia war.

Just weeks before Biden threw Israel to the wolves, many congressional Republicans tried to push Ukraine off the cliff, she said, praising President Mike Johnson for showing moral courage and leadership. clear understanding of the issues.

Michael Gold contributed reporting.

