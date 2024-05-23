Politics
Ex-CM Amarinder Singh unlikely to attend PM Modis' rally in Patiala today | Chandigarh News
Amarinder Singh is unlikely to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha election rally on Wednesday for former Punjab chief minister's wife Preneet Kaur, who is the BJP candidate from Patiala constituency, a citadel of its former royal family.
Several farmer organizations have announced plans to protest during Modi's visit to Patiala, where he will address the rally at 5 p.m.
Sources in the BJP said Singh would stay away. I was told he was hospitalized and couldn't walk. He will not be present at the Prime Minister's rally, a senior BJP leader told The Indian Express on Thursday.
Preneet Kaur, however, told The Indian Express two days ago that Singh had returned from the hospital. She also said she hoped he could attend the rally.
There is, however, no official word from the BJP on Singh's absence.
Singh stayed away from the BJP's election campaign. He did not seek votes for his wife or the party, even on social media. Kaur, who is also facing farmers' protests, has been virtually left alone to campaign for herself.
Kaur had said that she missed Singh as he was a huge support to her.
This is the first time that Singh is to campaign for the BJP in elections. Previously, he was in Congress and the party's star campaigner, sought after for his charisma. However, he left the Congress when he was ousted by the party while serving as chief minister. He launched the Punjab Lok Congress and unsuccessfully contested the 2022 assembly elections. Later, he merged his party with the BJP.
Kaur, his wife, was elected as an MP from Patiala for the fourth time on a Congress ticket in 2019. Later, the Congress suspended her and she recently joined the BJP, which nominated her for this seat.
Modi chose her as the candidate to campaign for during his first rally in Punjab for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The state goes to the polls on June 1.
The Patiala constituency has been in Amarinder Singh's family for 30 years. While his wife represented him four times, Singh himself and his mother Mohinder Kaur were also elected to the Lok Sabha.
