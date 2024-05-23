China launches LLM based on Xi Jingping Thought





China's top internet regulator has developed a broad language model based on President Xi Jinping's political philosophy. The model, which is reminiscent of Mao Zedong's Little Red Book, is described as “safe and reliable” and “the professionalism and authority of the corpus guarantee the professional quality of the content generated”. This body of work is drawn from the president's personal comments and instructions on social, economic and political life, known as “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.” A direct line with Xi Jinping Thought The LLM was developed by the China Cyberspace Research Institute as a closed model trained on selected and approved materials to provide insight to those seeking Xi Jinping's personal opinion on their issues, or to explain reports and answer questions. Dubbed the Great Firewall of China, the state restricts access to the internet, leading to a rise in VPNs for China and AI that flouts strict guidelines and government controls to ensure that the responses align ideologically with Beijing. Although not currently available for public testing, the announcement suggests that users can view the LLM for “a report on the current state of artificial intelligence development” or “to learn the difference between new productivity and traditional productivity. China is working to harness the power of AI to boost its economy which has been reeling from a number of economic woes. Training LLMs requires advanced processors, which the United States recently banned companies from selling to China. Unfortunately, recent research has revealed that chips continue to pass through the great Chinese chip embargo. Sign up for the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinions, features and tips your business needs to succeed! According to the Cyberspace Administration of China, the LLM was “deployed exclusively on the servers of the China Cyberspace Research Institute, where all data is processed locally, ensuring a high level of security.” Some LLMs tend to give out hallucinations or incorrect information. It is therefore understandable that Beijing would want answers based on the personal philosophy of China's supreme leader to be accurate to current state teachings. Via SCMP. More from TechRadar Pro

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/pro/china-launches-llm-based-on-xi-jingping-thought The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos