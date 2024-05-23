Scottish LibDem candidate donated $25,000 to Boris Johnson's Tories





Businessman Angus MacDonald hopes to revive the LibDem vote in their old Highland heartland by taking the SNP's new seat of Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire. But questions about his commitment to his new party's stated pro-European stance were raised after The National revealed his previous support for the Conservatives during the 2019 election campaign. In that election, Johnson (above) famously employed the Get Brexit Done slogan, while the LibDems and others, including the SNP, ran on strongly pro-EU platforms. READ MORE: How do I find out my constituency for the next general election? MacDonald hopes to reclaim what was once Charles Kennedy's patch for the LibDems. The former party leader represented the West Highlands, south of Sutherland, continuously from 1983 to 2015. Kennedy was replaced by Ian Blackford (below) in the SNP landslide after the independence referendum and sadly died shortly afterwards. MacDonald, a multi-millionaire who is said to trace his Lochaber roots back more than 1,000 years, is the founder of the Highland Cinema and the Highland Bookshop in Fort William. In July, MacDonald will face the SNP's Drew Hendry, who has represented Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey since 2015. Blackford, who is standing down in the election, criticized his potential successor for supporting Johnson's Conservative 2019 campaign. He told The National: Well, there you go. The LibDem candidate funded Boris Johnson's Brexit party. READ MORE: Unionist parties announce plans to oust SNP as general election set for July 4 Brexit and the Tories have done so much damage to Ross, Skye and Lochaber. Brexit red tape and lack of access to European workers have harmed and held back our businesses, particularly tourism. We now know that the LibDem candidate financed this madness, this outcome of economic self-harm while supporting Boris Johnson, a disgraced Prime Minister. A Scottish LibDems spokesperson said: These donations were made before Angus [below] was a member of the party. Angus joined the Liberal Democrats because he saw we were a voice for change and, as a candidate for Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire, he is a champion of ending long journeys for treatment the NHS, infrastructure investment and the rejuvenation of local high streets. At the next election, everyone knows this seat will be a straight fight between the Liberal Democrats and the SNP. Angus will defend a manifesto with a clear plan to repair our broken relationship with Europe and fight for a fair deal for all parts of the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/24342125.scottish-libdem-candidate-donated-25-000-boris-johnsons-tories/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos