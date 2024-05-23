Donald Trump or Joe Biden? US Stock Expert Predicts Surprising Move in Presidential Poll Results Indexes





So, who will win the American elections scheduled for November 5, 2024? Against a backdrop of stiff necks, the stock market competition between Joe Biden and Donald Trump has proven to be a reliable indicator in the past.

Economists' survey: Trump has a 45% chance of winning the election, against Biden who has a 44% chance of winning. (AFP)

Recent surveys of major prediction markets have shown a wide range of probabilities for President Joe Biden's re-election chances, ranging from less than 38% to as high as 76%.

According to an Economist survey, Trump has a 45% chance of winning the election, compared to Biden who has a 44% chance of winning.

Poll Prediction Methodology

To gain insight into alternative indicators, Mark Hulbert conducted an analysis encompassing various economic, financial and sentiment metrics. This analysis included the U.S. stock market, real GDP, the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index, and the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Survey, focusing on their changes since the start of the year until election day.

Among these indicators, only the stock market demonstrated a significant correlation with the probability of victory of the incumbent party, a correlation statistically significant at the 95% confidence level.

The results of the analysis predict a victory for Joe Biden

Its findings show a clear relationship between year-to-date stock market performance and the odds that the incumbent party retains the presidency. It shows how historical data since the inception of the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 1896 supports this correlation.

Based on this historical correlation and the Dow's 5.6% year-to-date gain, President Biden's chances of winning re-election stand at 58.8%. These odds will adjust accordingly if the stock market experiences further gains or losses before Election Day.

According to Hulbert, even without the ambiguity of electronic prediction markets, it is difficult to argue that their track record exceeds that of the stock market. Limited sample sizes prevent the ability to establish statistically significant trends. For example, the Iowa Electronic Markets (IEM), one of the oldest forecasting instruments dating back to 1988, has only nine presidential elections under its belt.

