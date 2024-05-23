Nikki Haley says she will vote for Trump in November





CNN-

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is considering voting for Donald Trump, she said Wednesday in her first public remarks since exiting the Republican presidential primary more than two months ago.

Haley said Trump hasn't been perfect on policies important to her, including foreign policy, immigration and the economy, but that President Joe Biden has been a disaster.

So I will vote for Trump, said Haley, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under the former president.

Haley's remarks on the 2024 race came during a question-and-answer session following a speech at the conservative Hudson Institute in Washington, D.C., where she now serves as Walter P. Stern.

Haley said she has no regrets about running in the GOP primary: We left it all on the ground.

She also thanked primary voters who continued to support her even after she left the race, a potential warning sign for Trump. And she reiterated the call she made when she exited the race in March for the former president to reach out to those voters.

Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me, and not assume they will just be with him. And I sincerely hope he does, Haley said.

Earlier this year, Haley and Trump were engaged in what had become a bitter primary feud. Haley, at one point, questioned the former president's sanity. She told CNN in January that Trump and Biden were equally bad.

Her criticism of Trump during the primary grew even more bitter after the former president mocked her husband's absence from deployment and called for all of his donors to be permanently barred from the MAGA camp.

At that time, he showed that with this kind of disrespect for the military, he was not qualified to be president of the United States, because I don't trust him to protect them, a Haley said in February.

Then, days before dropping out, she said she no longer believed she was bound by the Republican National Committee's pledge to support the party's eventual presidential nominee.

As she returned to the political scene Wednesday, after two months out of the public eye, Haley did not mention Trump in her speech at the Hudson Institute, addressing only the former president when asked. asked about it afterwards.

A dangerous worldview has developed on both sides of the aisle, she said in her speech. Once again, this threatens our prosperity and security. We must take this seriously.

She offered full support for the war between Israel and Hamas and sharply criticized Biden for placing conditions on military aid to the country.

Biden is thinking about stopping a war, Haley said. In fact, it prolongs a war, emboldens terrorists, and makes other wars more likely.

She also criticized fellow Republicans, urging the party to support military aid to Ukraine and Israel. But she stopped short of criticizing GOP members by name and praised House Speaker Mike Johnson for recently passing a military aid package.

Sending weapons to Ukraine and Israel does not constitute foreign aid, she said. It is an investment in a world in which authoritarian dictators cannot trample free countries.

Since leaving the race in March, the former South Carolina governor has spent time reconnecting with her family, aides say, including her husband, Michael, who is returning from a year-long deployment abroad.

Yet even in her absence, she won votes in Republican primaries one after another. Her lingering support revealed a potential challenge Trump faces in unifying the party in suburban areas of swing states, such as outside Philadelphia, where Haley took nearly 25% of the vote in Chester and Montgomery counties .

Even though Trump hasn't extended an olive branch to Haley or her supporters, the Biden campaign has studied the Republican primary results closely, aides say, even in deep red states like Indiana, where Haley received about 22% of the vote earlier this month. . The Biden campaign has sought to reach Haley's supporters through television and digital ads in hopes of reminding them of Trump's insults toward their candidate.

The campaign has the opportunity to target and engage highly informed Republican voters like Nikki Haley's supporters or other voters who voted for Donald Trump in 20 years but voted for Democratic candidates in 22 field states. battle, a senior Biden adviser told CNN.

The Biden campaign argued Wednesday that Haley's support for Trump did not change voters' choices. Nothing has changed for the millions of Republican voters who continue to vote against Donald Trump in the primaries and who care deeply about the future of our democracy, stand firmly with our allies against foreign adversaries, and work to across the aisle to get things done. the American people while rejecting the chaos, division and violence that Donald Trump embodies, campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement.

Only one candidate shares these values, and only one campaign works hard every day to earn their support: it's President Biden.

It remains an open question how many voters supporting Haley in the primaries are temporarily protesting Trump or are actually willing to support Biden.

Republican Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, who supported Haley in the primary before switching his support to Trump, said he thinks she should be on the GOP ticket.

For Nikki Haley in Indiana to get over 20% and not be on the ballot is incredible, Norman told CNN. This is why she would make an excellent vice presidential candidate. And I gave this speech to President Trump and also to Nikki Haley.

Norman said that although Haley had not expressed interest in joining the Trump ticket, he believed she would be interested.

Politics is an interesting game. People can forget the past and look to the future, Norman said.

For his part, Trump said Haley was not being considered, but said he wished her well.

While other former Republican contenders have lined up behind Trump, Haley has intentionally kept her distance, not hostile, but also not eager for his adulation.

The two have not spoken since his concession speech in March.

A longtime friend of Haley's told CNN that Trump knew how to reach her if he wanted to make amends and try to win over her supporters.

Haley's next steps are uncertain. She neither ruled nor ruled out a possible run in the 2028 presidential election. In her speech Wednesday, she gave few clues, although she sounded an optimistic note about the future.

We are lucky to live in America, Haley said. And as every generation of Americans proves, we still come together to defend this blessing.

This story and headline have been updated.

CNN's Kit Maher contributed to this report.

